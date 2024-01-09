Bhumi Pednekar, Nysa Devgan's dreamy traditional outfits with a modern twist is how you should dress as a bridesmaid

The wedding season in 2024 is almost here, which means it is time to deck up in ornate jewels, bring out your dreamy lehengas from the closet, and level up your glam game to nail the wedding guest look. In case you need some inspiration, Bhumi Pednekar and Nysa Devgan just dropped their gorgeous photoshoots in ethnic outfits. While Nysa wore a sparkly pink lehenga set, Bhumi chose an ivory saree with a stunning blouse. Read our download on their looks and check out the pictures inside. Bhumi Pednekar and Nysa Devgan in gorgeous ethnic ensembles. (Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar and Nysa Devgan serve bridesmaid fashion goals

Bhumi Pednekar posted pictures from a photoshoot of herself dressed in an ivory saree and a bandeau blouse on Instagram. "First Saree Of 2024 ;)," she captioned the post. The six yards is from the shelves of the clothing label Debelle's Nazara collection. Meanwhile, celebrity stylist Mohit Rai posted Nysa's photos with the caption, "Shimmer Sparkle Shine." The post shows Nysa in a blush pink lehenga, which is from designer Manish Malhotra's eponymous label. While Bhumi's outfit is appropriate for a day wedding function, Nysa's lehenga is a perfect sartorial pick for the wedding day or a cocktail party.

Bhumi wore a silk ivory saree decked in shimmering sequins, silver bead embellishments, tassels on the pallu, and floral-patterned taar embroidery. The actor wore the six yards in Gujarati draping style by placing the neatly pleated pallu on the front. She teamed it with a bandeau style blouse featuring multi-coloured floral applique work, a plunging square neckline, halter spaghetti straps, and a cropped midriff-baring hem.

Bhumi accessorised the ensemble with a choker, matching earrings, and rings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, shimmery smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, glossy berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheekbones, and highlighter on the contours for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan's pink lehenga features sparkling silver diamantes embroidered all over. While the sleeveless blouse has a backless design, a plunging neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem, the lehenga has a pleated layered ghera, an A-line silhouette, and broad borders. A matching embroidered dupatta completed Nysa's ethnic look.

Nysa chose minimal accessories to style the ensemble, including dangling earrings, bracelets, and rings. In the end, she chose winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, shimmery pink eye shadow, mauve lip shade, a dewy base, and blushed cheekbones for the makeup picks. Centre-parted open locks with wavy curtain bangs gave the lehenga look a finishing touch.