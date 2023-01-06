Bhumi Pednekar's Mexico vacay gets glammed up with chic co-ord set, bikini and see-through dress. Her new post is proof

Actor Bhumi Pednekar had the best New Year celebrations as she enjoyed a laidback holiday in Tulum, Mexico, with her gang. The Govinda Naam Mera actor jetted off to Tulum, a scenic town on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, to spend the New Year. Today, she took to Instagram to share pictures from her time there with the caption, "My year so far...#Tulum #Vacay." The post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. As for us, we fell in love with Bhumi's sartorial picks for the vacation. From bikini to stylish co-ord set and mini dress, Bhumi wore it all. Scroll ahead to check out all the snippets. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar in sequin bralette and floral lehenga set aces wedding guest style, bridesmaids take notes: All pics)

Bhumi Pednekar's vacation in Mexico

On Friday, Bhumi Pednekar posted several pictures and videos from her Tulum vacation. While the first photo shows her serving glamour in a sage green silk-satin bralette and skirt set, the second slide features a video of Bhumi taking a dip in the sea in a wine-red bikini set. She also slipped into a see-through mini-dress for an outing with friends. All the outfits are perfect for a beach getaway and should be on your vacation mood board. Bhumi styled each look with a messy hairdo, gold-toned accessories, and glam makeup. See the post below.

After Bhumi shared the post, her followers flooded the comments section with praises. One user wrote, "You are unreal Bhumi." Another commented, "Ufff [fire emoji]." Rhea Kapoor remarked, "Give us the tulum lookbook!" Orhan Awatramani wrote, "Beauty is the Bhumi." A few others praised her holiday looks by dropping heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Bhumi wished her Instagram family 'Happy New Year' by sharing a few more snippets from her holiday. The pictures showed her chilling with her friends, eating out in a restaurant, visiting tourist spots, and more. Check it out below.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera. Apart from Bhumi, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani also starred in it. The film released on December 12, 2022.