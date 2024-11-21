Bhumi Pednekar serves one of her best looks ever in this draped saree; this bridesmaid-ready look costs 2.65 lakh

Bhumi Pednekar recently attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor arrived on the red carpet dressed in a flowing, draped saree and a statement blouse. The ensemble is a perfect shaadi season look that you can wear for a cocktail party or reception night as a bridesmaid for your best friend's wedding. Scroll down to find out the insane price of Bhumi's ensemble. Bhumi Pednekar clicked at IFFI Goa.

(Also Read | Mahira Khan was trolled when she wore this animal-print coat to a fancy place. This is what she did next)

What is the price of Bhumi Pednekar's IFFI saree?

The grey draped saree and backless blouse is from the shelves of the designer label Vaishali S couture. It is from their 2024 Bridal wear couture line called Padma, unveiled at the iconic Rambagh Palace. The ensemble is called the Bloom Draped Saree. Adding the outfit to your closet will cost you ₹2,65,000.

Bhumi's draped saree set is worth ₹2,65,000.

Decoding Bhumi Pednekar's look

Bhumi's greyish-silver draped saree is made from the most sought-after fabric, Maheshwari silk. The nine yards is an artful take on a deconstructed form of saree and features a contrasting black border on. It features intricate draping in the place of a pallu and is placed elegantly to give the form-fitted skirt a more fishtail fall, adding an hourglass silhouette to Bhumi's look.

Meanwhile, the statement blouse imitates the shape of wings inspired by apsaras from Indian mythology. It features multi-metallic shaded French knots, bud-like embroidery, halter straps, a fitted silhouette, and a backless design.

Bhumi accessorised the show-stopping look with a statement ring, earrings, and peep-toe block heels. With her hair left loose in a clean centre parting, she chose darkened brows, brown lip shade, sparkling metallic eye shadow, rose tint on the cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.

About Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor was last seen in Bhakshak.