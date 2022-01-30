Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's 5 best fashion moments that made our hearts skip a beat, see here

Bigg Boss 15 finale is here, and fans are excited to know if their favourite contestant will take the title home tonight. The person who wins the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will get the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 Lakhs. Reports suggest that Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal are currently competing for the trophy.

Apart from giving viewers a dose of entertainment, the contestants also served some impeccable fashion moments like every year. However, actor Shamita Shetty's trendy wardrobe stood out for us in the show and even made her fans' hearts skip a beat. So, as we approach Bigg Boss 15 finale, let's look at Shamita's style journey, which got a nod from her fans. This list features some of Shamita's recent looks that we enjoyed the most. Keep scrolling to find out.

The Gold Dress

While giving a performance on the Bigg Boss 15 set, Shamita slipped into a gold mini dress that mixed disco era and modern-esque elements perfectly. Her ensemble came with a plunging sweetheart neckline, puffed shoulders, and fitted silhouette.

She styled the look with bold red lips and shimmery palette make-up. It is a perfect look for when you want to enjoy a late-night bash with your best friends.

The Lemon Green Gown

Shamita slipped into a sleeveless chic lemon green gown for filming an episode of Bigg Boss 15 before the grand finale. The thigh-high slit dress comes with intricate pleated details, a plunging neckline, and a fit and flared silhouette. The star kept her wild wavy locks open with the ensemble and opted for bold make-up picks.

The Floral Dress

The two words that describe Shamita's chic style are playful and flirty. And the same is represented perfectly in this floral look.

The star wore this floral printed green mini dress for one of the episodes. It features balloon sleeves, a deep V neckline, frilled details, and a fitted bodice. She wore star-shaped earrings, tied her locks in a half hairdo, and opted for smoky eye shadow with mascara-heavy make-up to complete the look.

The Pink Suit And Phulkari Dupatta

The 42-year-old star turned into an ethnic queen with this look. She wore a pink-coloured salwar suit featuring a spaghetti-strapped Kurti with embroidered patti borders, matching pants, and a phulkari dupatta. The actor kept the glam picks minimal and elegant with a pair of golden statement earrings, soft make-up, and hair tied in a centre-parted bun.

The Statement Saree

Shamita Shetty made a breathtaking statement with her contemporary style wearing a fuchsia pink pre-pleated saree with a figure-skimming silhouette in Bigg Boss 15 house.

Her six yards features intricate pleats and is from the shelves of the clothing label Kalki Fashion. It comes with a sequinned plunging neck sleeveless blouse and a belt to cinch the saree.

Which look of Shamita do you love the most?

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Big Boss season 15 shall be held on January 29, 2022, and January 30, 2022, at 8:00 pm on Colors TV. Viewers can also catch the finale on Voot Select at 7:30 pm on these dates.