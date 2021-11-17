Shamita Shetty is the ‘desi girl’ in a 5.3K green kurta set

Shamita Shetty’s fashion sense in the Bigg Boss house is making us swoon on a daily basis. The actor, who is currently participating in the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 15, served a fresh festive look in the house in an ethnic ensemble. Festivals may be over, but Shamita is still in the festive mood. The actor, who celebrated the festive season of Diwali and Bhai Dooj in style and in a plethora of fashionable attires, is not done making us drool. A picture from inside the Bigg Boss house made its way on her Instagram profile and it is dropping major cues of ethnic fashion for us.

For Wednesday, Shamita had no blues, as she was too busy with her traditional ensemble. Shamita Shetty served yet another perfect look in a naaz green kurta set, on Wednesday. The actor’s look from the Bigg Boss house was shared on Instagram by her team, who is currently handling her social media accounts.

The green straight kurta, worn by Shamita, is printed in multiple colours of orange, red and white. The georgette straight kurta is teamed with green pajamas and a dupatta of the same print. The picture of Shamita was accompanied with a quote attributed to the American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald – “It isn't where you came from. It's where you're going that counts.” The post was further added with these hashtags - #Queen, #ShamitaIsTheBoss, #indianwear, #desigirl, #salwarkameez, #desilook, #strong, #dhakkad and #warrior. Take a look at her picture here:

The ethnic attire is attributed to the designer house Gulabo Jaipur. The designer house is known for their collections of collections that blend style, comfort and simplicity. The kurta set, adorned by Shamita in the picture, is priced at ₹5300 in the designer house's official website.

Shamita accessorised her look with a sleek silver chain with a white pendant. In open tresses to her one shoulder, Shamita added minimal makeup to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Shamita was fashion-ready.

