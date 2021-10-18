Shamita Shetty is in a sweatpants state of mind. Here’s how much it costs

Shamita Shetty’s sense of sartorial fashion always makes us stop and stare. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with her fashionable outfits which makes every fashion lover scurry to take notes. On Monday, Shamita drove our blues away with a fresh picture of herself.

Shamita, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Some snippets of his photoshoots often make their way on her Instagram profile and make her Instagram family drool to her offbeat outfits.

Shamita was on a spree of sharing her festive looks during the Navratri festival. The actor dropped major cues of festive fashion for us, and we are surely going to refer to them for our next festival. On Monday, Shamita shared his state of mind in the form of a picture.

The actor is in a sweatpant state of mind and that’s exactly why she chose a sweatshirt and jogger set to pose for the camera. Shamita played muse to the designer house Iki Chic and opted for a casual ensemble. In the mint blue oversized fit full-sleeved sweatshirt and a pair of mint blue joggers, Shamita looked just too stunning. Take a look:

“Life is better in sweatpants,” Shamita stated the obvious in her caption. She also added the following hashtags to her post to spread the “chill vibe” for her Instagram family - #chillvibes, #comfortzone, #love and #lifeisgood.

The attire is attributed to the designer house Iki Chic. The designer house is famously known for their work in perfectly blending ethnic wears with a Western touch. The ensemble is priced at ₹2999 in the Iki Chic's official website.

Styled by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana, Shamita opted for a casual look to complement her attire for the day. She left her shoulder-length tresses open around her shoulders in wavy curls. Posing in an indoor setup, Shamita opted for a minimal makeup look. In pink eyeshadow, contoured face, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows and a pink shade of lipstick, Shamita was ready to chill in her sweatpants.

