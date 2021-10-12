Shamita Shetty defines ‘beauty, fearlessness, courage’ in a red co-ord set

Shamita Shetty never takes a day off from making her Instagram family drool at her offbeat outfits. With every post on her Instagram profile, she drops major fashion cues on how to ace certain looks. Be it a traditional attire or a Western one, the actress always teaches us a thing or two about fashion.

Shamita chose to play muse to the fashion designer Ridhi Mehra and chose a red co-ord for the photoshoot. The co-ord consists of a red polka dotted long top with full sleeves. The midriff-baring top hugs Shamita’s body perfectly and shows off the curves. The top is accessorised with a red satin belt around the waist. Shamita paired it with a pair of sharara of the same print.

Shamita, for Tuesday, chose to go with red. For the actor, red defines – “Beauty, fearlessness, courage, bravery.” Shamita set major fashion goals on how to ace the evening party look in the picture. Take a look at how stunning the actor looks in the red ensemble:

Shamita chose to play muse to the fashion designer Ridhi Mehra and chose a red co-ord for the photoshoot. The co-ord consists of a red polka dotted long top with full sleeves. The midriff-baring top hugs Shamita’s body perfectly and shows off the curves. The top is accessorised with a red satin belt around the waist. Shamita paired it with a pair of sharara of the same print.

Shamita, for Tuesday, chose to go with red. For the actor, red defines – "Beauty, fearlessness, courage, bravery." Shamita set major fashion goals on how to ace the evening party look in the picture. Take a look at how stunning the actor looks in the red ensemble:

Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal, Shamita left her long tresses open in soft wavy curls around her shoulders. Shamita mentioned in the hashtags of her post that this is one of her Navratri looks, and we are scurrying to take notes on how to ace this festive outfit.

Within no time, Shamita’s post was filled with likes and comments from her Instagram family, who couldn’t stop appreciating her sense of fashion. Shamita chose minimal makeup to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and bright red lipstick, Shamita made her Instagram family drool like anything.

