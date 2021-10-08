Shamita Shetty’s fashion in pink is for every date night

Shamita Shetty is making her way to every fashion lover’s heart, one outfit at a time. In case you are wondering what to wear for an evening date, wonder no more, because Shamita Shetty just dropped cues on the same. Dressed perfectly for a date in the evening, Shamita topped the fashion game.

The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures from her recent fashion photoshoots and each one of them manages to alert the fashion police. When it comes to fashion, Shamita aces the game like no one else.

On Friday, Shamita shared another snippet from one of her fashion photoshoots, and we are scurrying to take notes from the fashionista. In a pink ensemble, she stood indoors and stunned us all.

For the photoshoot, Shamita played muse to the designer house The World of Gaya and dressed up in an ensemble from their wardrobe. The designer house is known for their fashion barring boundaries and blurring the lines between bold, stylish and ethical outfits.

Shamita chose a short pink dress for the photoshoot. The thigh-length dress hugged her body perfectly and showed off her curves. In the midriff-baring outfit, Shamita looked as stunning as ever. Take a look at her picture here:

“Make every day a little less ordinary” is Shamita’s fashion mantra for Friday and the actor looked extraordinary in the picture. The full-sleeved dress is adorned with frills from the waist, giving it a look of a cotton tutu skirt.

Shamita accessorised her look for the photoshoot with statement earrings and rings from the house of Soni Sapphire. She chose minimal makeup to go with the outfit. Styled by fashion stylists Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna, Shamita wore pink eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a dab of pink lipstick.

The actor left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls. She opted for transparent stilettoes to complement her attire.

