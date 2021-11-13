In a white floral slip-in dress, Shamita Shetty speaks of strength and ‘happiness’

Shamita Shetty is setting higher trends of casual fashion for us. The actor, who is currently participating in the Television reality show Bigg Boss, is often spotted sharing pictures from her fashion photoshoots on Instagram.

On Friday, Shamita Shetty made our day better with a picture of herself in a white floral dress. Sharing her state of mind, Shamita also spoke of how to be strong and find happiness, in spite of things that drag you down.

In the picture, Shamita Shetty can be seen dressed in a white slip in dress. The dress is intricately designed in floral prints in blue, violet and black. The dress came with a deep V-neckline and hugged Shamita’s shape perfectly. Decked up in the midriff-baring dress, Shamita posed for the cameras.

With the picture, Shamita Shetty also shared her mantra of staying happy and strong through difficulties – “What made her strong was, despite the million things that hurt her, she spoke of nothing but happiness,” wrote Shamita in her caption. Shamita also added these hashtags to reflect her state of mind with her caption - #puresoul, #ShamitaIsTheBoss, #strong, #dignified, #fair, #graceful and #wise. Take a look at her picture here:

Shamita accessorised her look for the day in statement silver earrings. In an indoor setup, Shamita smiled for the cameras with all her heart. Shamita opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In blue eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Shamita was fashion ready.

Shamita Shetty, star of films such as Wajahh: A Reason to Kill, Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse and Cash, made her debut in Bollywood with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. She is currently participating as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15.

