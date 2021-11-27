Shamita Shetty's shimmery pink co-ord set is giving us weekend fashion goals

Shamita Shetty is currently participating as one of the contestants of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. The actor is currently inside the Bigg Boss house and her team has been handling the social media accounts for Shamita. Often, Shamita's team shares pictures of her look in the house and the pictures manage to make us drool on her attires.

Be it decking up in a traditional ensemble or wrapping the six yards of grace or finding a balance between a casual and an ethnic outfit, Shamita can do it all. Her pictures from her fashion diaries always make fashion lovers scurry to take down notes of her fashion. And Friday was no different.

For setting the mood of the weekend on Instagram, Shamita's team shared a picture of herself in an ensemble that is perfect for a weekend night out with friends. For this photoshoot, Shamita played muse to the designer house Style Junkiie. The fashion designer house is known for their collections that appropriately blends casual vibes and style.

For the picture, Shamita decked up in a stunning pink co-ord set. The co-ord set consisted of a cropped top with shout sleeves with frills. She teamed it with an ankle length wrapper with frill details below the knees. Shamita posed for the picture and made her Instagram family drool. "No pressure, no diamonds," this was Shamita's weekend motivation mantra which she shared on her post. Take a look:

Shamita accessorised her look for the day in statement embellished white and silver earrings from the house of Sony Sapphire. For footwear, the actor opted for classic golden stilettos. Styled by fashion stylists Ruchi Krishna and Mohit Rai, Shamita left her tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders. In minimal makeup – grey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Shamita was ready to take on the day.

