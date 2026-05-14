Block prints are having a major fashion moment again: These 6 kurta sets prove why

Fashion keeps circling back to craftsmanship. After years of heavily embellished Indianwear and fast-moving micro trends, people are returning to clothes that feel lighter, easier, and more rooted in everyday wearability. That’s exactly why block print kurtas are suddenly everywhere again in 2026.

Block print kurta sets for women during Amazon Sale(Pinterest)

They feel breathable, timeless, and effortlessly stylish without looking overdone. More importantly, block prints work beautifully in Indian summers because they naturally complement cotton fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, and softer colour palettes.

The appeal of block print fashion right now is that it balances traditional Indian artistry with modern practicality. You can wear these sets to work, brunches, airport runs, casual festive gatherings, or even just long, everyday summer days without feeling overdressed. And unlike trend-heavy ethnicwear that disappears after one season, good block prints tend to stay wearable for years.

Here are some block print kurta sets worth considering if you want Indian sets that feels comfortable, elegant, and genuinely easy to repeat.

Summer-friendly block print kurta sets for women

1.

Janasya Women's Pure Cotton Floral Printed Straight Kurta

Janasya consistently does everyday ethnicwear well, and this floral printed straight kurta is a strong example of why block-inspired prints remain so popular.

The cotton fabric feels breathable and lightweight, making it ideal for hot weather, while the floral motifs soften the overall look beautifully. The straight silhouette also keeps the outfit looking clean and versatile rather than overly flowy or dramatic.

{{^usCountry}} This is the kind of kurta you can wear repeatedly without getting tired of it because the print feels understated rather than trend-chasing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the kind of kurta you can wear repeatedly without getting tired of it because the print feels understated rather than trend-chasing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Style tip: Pair with silver jhumkas and tan kolhapuris for an effortless daytime look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style tip: Pair with silver jhumkas and tan kolhapuris for an effortless daytime look. {{/usCountry}}

2.

JAIPUR HAND BLOCK Sleeveless Long Jaipuri Kurta

{{^usCountry}} Jaipuri prints have become especially popular again because they instantly evoke relaxed summer dressing. This sleeveless kurta feels airy, lightweight, and extremely heat-friendly for peak summer months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaipuri prints have become especially popular again because they instantly evoke relaxed summer dressing. This sleeveless kurta feels airy, lightweight, and extremely heat-friendly for peak summer months. {{/usCountry}}

The broad neckline and longer silhouette give it a slightly more contemporary feel compared to traditional block-print kurtas. It works especially well for vacations, casual brunches, or daytime outings where comfort matters just as much as style.

Because the print itself already adds personality, the outfit doesn’t require excessive styling.

Style tip: Add oxidised earrings and flat sandals to keep the look easy and relaxed.

3.

Leriya Fashion White Anarkali Kurta Set with Dupatta

White block-print-inspired ethnicwear always feels fresh during summer, and this Anarkali set captures that mood perfectly.

The flowing silhouette gives it movement and softness, while the traditional print detailing keeps the outfit rooted in classic Indianwear aesthetics. The dupatta also adds a slightly dressier touch without making the set feel heavy or occasion-only.

This works especially well for daytime festive dressing or family lunches where you want something elegant but breathable.

Style tip: Style with pearl earrings and soft makeup for a clean summer festive look.

4.

Traditional Ethnic Printed Kurta Palazzo Set with Contrast D...

This set leans into the classic printed ethnicwear aesthetic that works well across age groups and occasions. The contrast dupatta adds visual depth to the outfit, making the overall styling feel more complete without relying on heavy embellishment.

The relaxed kurta-palazzo combination also makes this especially comfortable for long wear hours during warmer weather. Unlike heavily fitted ethnicwear, these silhouettes allow better airflow and easier movement.

It feels like the kind of set you could wear for office events, casual festive gatherings, or travel without feeling restricted.

Style tip: Add woven flats or juttis to enhance the handcrafted feel of the look.

5.

Nermosa Women Cotton Block Printed Kurta Pant With Dupatta

This is probably the most traditional block-print-inspired set on the list. The cotton fabric combined with classic print placement gives it a distinctly handcrafted aesthetic that feels timeless rather than trendy.

What stands out is how wearable the outfit feels despite the detailed print work. It doesn’t overwhelm the frame visually, which makes it practical for repeated use across different settings.

The fabric also feels soft enough for long summer days, which matters more than people realise once temperatures rise.

Style tip: Pair with a cloth tote bag and stacked bangles for a relaxed artisanal vibe.

Why block prints work so well in summer

Block prints naturally complement summer fashion because they usually appear on breathable fabrics like cotton and lighter blends. The prints themselves also tend to feel softer and more organic visually compared to heavily embellished ethnicwear.

They’re especially popular right now because fashion is moving toward:

breathable silhouettes

handcrafted aesthetics

relaxed styling

easy repeat outfits

timeless Indianwear over fast trends

And honestly, block prints age beautifully. Even older pieces often continue looking stylish years later because the aesthetic never feels aggressively trend-dependent.

Block print kurta sets are trending again because they solve the biggest summer dressing problem: looking put-together without feeling uncomfortable. They’re breathable, versatile, easy to style, and rooted in Indian craftsmanship in a way that still feels modern in 2026. And unlike louder fashion trends, block prints rarely feel exhausting to wear repeatedly. Which is probably why people keep coming back to them every summer.

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Block print kurta sets for women: FAQs Are block print kurtas trending in 2026? Yes, block prints are seeing a major comeback because of the shift toward breathable, handcrafted summer fashion.

How should block print outfits be styled? They pair best with minimal jewellery, flats, juttis, cloth totes, and relaxed summer accessories.

Can block print kurta sets be worn to the office? Absolutely. Straight-cut block print kurtas especially work well for officewear and everyday styling.

Which fabric works best for block print kurtas? Cotton remains the most popular choice because it feels lightweight and breathable in hot weather.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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