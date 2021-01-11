Bookmark Vidya Balan's Kanjivaram black silk saree look to slay at next wedding
- Searching for an ethnic wear that weaves a sartorial love story when draped? Look no further as Vidya Balan flaunts a ravishing Kanjivaram silk saree from her Indian wardrobe and we can’t help but swoon and take fashion cues to raise the temperature at the next wedding this season
If there is a wardrobe essential that spells its magic effortlessly in the fashion world, it has to be the Kanjivaram silk sarees and Vidya Balan is top notch when it comes to draping and slaying in them. Those searching for an ethnic wear that weaves a sartorial love story when draped need not look any further as the Shakuntala Devi star got to flaunt another ravishing Kanjivaram silk saree from her Indian wardrobe and we can’t help but swoon while taking fashion cues to raise the temperature at the next wedding this season.
Vidya recently attended her makeup artist, Harshal Jariwala’s wedding where she grabbed the spotlight for her sartorial elegance. Donning a Kanjivaram black silk saree sporting multicolour checks, Vidya redefined traditional with a touch of contemporary.
The beautifully crafted 8 kol Kanjeevaram saree featured gold zari textured horizontal lines that cast an enchanted spell with kaleidoscopic multicolours. The black base and its mystic enchantment was well highlighted by the serenity of pink, violet, orange and rexona hues that looked gorgeous when weaved together.
Their slight asymmetry was enough to grab the eyeballs and immediate attention of the fashion police like no handwoven ensemble has done ever before. Ending with fuchsia pink tassels on the pallu, the saree looked radiant and needs to be bookmarked to dazzle at the next wedding.
Accessorising her look with gold bangles and a pair of gold earrings, Vidya wore a pink lipgloss to amp up the glam quotient while opting for smokey eyes makeup. Completing her look with a tiny black bindi and a bespoke golden potli by Oceana Clutches, Vidya looked dainty as she smiled for the cameras.
The saree is credited to Muhurth which is a daughter firm of KKE Venkatachala Bhagavathar & Sons and boasts of an endless love for Kanjivaram, keeping this art alive through times and ensuring that Kanjivaram weaves stayed above par across any other. The saree originally costs ₹25,950 on their designer website.
We can’t wait to recreate this look by Vidya while anticipating more sneak peeks of her sartorial wardrobe.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi's latest airport look is winter wardrobe goals, we are taking notes
- Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a stunning outfit. The actor added elan to the look with her accessories that are worth ₹2.3 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bookmark Vidya Balan's Kanjivaram black silk saree look to slay at next wedding
- Searching for an ethnic wear that weaves a sartorial love story when draped? Look no further as Vidya Balan flaunts a ravishing Kanjivaram silk saree from her Indian wardrobe and we can’t help but swoon and take fashion cues to raise the temperature at the next wedding this season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood layers up in camel coat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boardroom aesthetic to casual look: Is there any outfit Hina Khan can't rock?
- Hina Khan is a true fashionista. The actor looks stunning in whatever she wears. Be it a power suit, an ethnic outfit or a casual pair of jeans and top, Hina always makes it work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isabelle Kaif recreates Selena Gomez’ Easter 2018 look in midi dress, sneakers
- Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif recently made heads turn with her spring style in a square neck midi dress by Reformation that dripped with floral detailing and is an exact replica of the style that Selena Gomez flaunted during a Sunday church service during Easter 2018
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar brings retro back to life in polka dot top and pants
- For a recent shoot, Bhumi Pednekar donned a gorgeous pink top and teamed it with a pair of wide-legged pants. The actor's entire outfit is worth ₹64k.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As winter intensifies, pet owners get trendy, warm clothes for their companions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's killer looks sizzle up Internet, Alia Bhatt-Mindy Kaling react
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas set fans on frenzy as breathtaking pictures from her London photoshoot take the Internet by storm. Here’s what Alia Bhatt and Mindy Kaling have to say about ‘The Power of Priyanka’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Designer Saisha Shinde expresses gratitude after coming out as trans woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma in hoodie dress and sneakers gives edgy twist to maternity look
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stylish celebrity couples in the industry. Anushka, who is expecting her first child, has given a new meaning to maternity fashion and we are here for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seen Deepika Padukone's coat before? Melania Trump wore it for Christmas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gems from Delhi’s Janpath market, now a click away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Saree-clad gymnast Parul Arora wows Internet with her flawless triple flip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saree-clad gymnast Parul Arora wows Internet with her flawless triple flip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernard Arnault’s son to be executive vice president for Tiffany & Co.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox