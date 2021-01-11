Bookmark Vidya Balan's Kanjivaram black silk saree look to slay at next wedding

If there is a wardrobe essential that spells its magic effortlessly in the fashion world, it has to be the Kanjivaram silk sarees and Vidya Balan is top notch when it comes to draping and slaying in them. Those searching for an ethnic wear that weaves a sartorial love story when draped need not look any further as the Shakuntala Devi star got to flaunt another ravishing Kanjivaram silk saree from her Indian wardrobe and we can’t help but swoon while taking fashion cues to raise the temperature at the next wedding this season.

Vidya recently attended her makeup artist, Harshal Jariwala’s wedding where she grabbed the spotlight for her sartorial elegance. Donning a Kanjivaram black silk saree sporting multicolour checks, Vidya redefined traditional with a touch of contemporary.

The beautifully crafted 8 kol Kanjeevaram saree featured gold zari textured horizontal lines that cast an enchanted spell with kaleidoscopic multicolours. The black base and its mystic enchantment was well highlighted by the serenity of pink, violet, orange and rexona hues that looked gorgeous when weaved together.

Their slight asymmetry was enough to grab the eyeballs and immediate attention of the fashion police like no handwoven ensemble has done ever before. Ending with fuchsia pink tassels on the pallu, the saree looked radiant and needs to be bookmarked to dazzle at the next wedding.

Accessorising her look with gold bangles and a pair of gold earrings, Vidya wore a pink lipgloss to amp up the glam quotient while opting for smokey eyes makeup. Completing her look with a tiny black bindi and a bespoke golden potli by Oceana Clutches, Vidya looked dainty as she smiled for the cameras.

The saree is credited to Muhurth which is a daughter firm of KKE Venkatachala Bhagavathar & Sons and boasts of an endless love for Kanjivaram, keeping this art alive through times and ensuring that Kanjivaram weaves stayed above par across any other. The saree originally costs ₹25,950 on their designer website.

Vidya Balan’s saree from Muhurth(muhurth.in)

We can’t wait to recreate this look by Vidya while anticipating more sneak peeks of her sartorial wardrobe.

