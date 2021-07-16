Bridal guide: pick the perfect lehenga

The wedding season is upon us once again. And sitting on top of the bride’s to-do list, right after picking her soulmate, is finding the bridal lehenga of her dreams. With so many designs and hues to choose from, this is no cakewalk! To help you get started, we talk to some fashion and lifestyle experts, who break down the perfect look for you.

Accessorise the back of your hair with some flowers, hair, jewellery or embroidery pieces for classic look (Photo: Instagram/Sabyasachi)

Fashion designer Shalini Gupta believes the lehenga can make or break the bridal look. “Stick to what looks best on you and don’t be blinded by trends. Choose the colour of the lehenga according to your skin tone. For instance, reds, maroon and fuschia flatter the majority of Indian skin tones,” advises Gupta. Unnati Hegde, fashion influencer feels otherwise. She says, “According to me whatever you feel good in, is what you should wear. I don’t believe in following rules when it comes to fashion.”

Another thing to take into account while choosing the hues of your couture is personal choice. Shreya Jain, lifestyle influencer, feels one should wear what they feel comfortable and happy in to enjoy their big day to the fullest. “Nowadays, brides prefer to go with subtle and pastel colours like powder pink, powder blue, lilac or soft grey,” adds Jain.

Summer brides should go for fresh dewy makeup with neutral undertones (Photo: Instagram/taruntahiliani)

The lehenga is no longer just a reflection of heritage but also conveys the bride’s personality. If you want to make a statement, choose a printed lehenga skirt with embroidery on it, a multi-layered lehenga skirt with a backless cholis or a modified A-line lehenga with dramatic sleeves. “To add a contemporary touch, pair a traditional dabka/zardozi work skirt with a feathered dupatta or a ruffled blouse. One key detail to remember is that the ghera of a bridal lehenga should be very heavy so that the bride stands out as the belle of the ball,” opines Gupta.

When it comes to jewellery, make sure that the pieces complement the look. “Choose between silver and gold embellishments depending on the base colour of the lehenga. Gold looks good on red, orange and rust, while silver works better on cold colours like blue, green and purple,” says Yatan Ahluwalia, stylist.

