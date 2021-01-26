Can haute couture resist the tracksuit tornado?
Comfort dressing has been the key trend at the recently concluded menswear digital shows presenting Autumn Winter 21-22 collections. One saw a push on languid tailoring, floaty silhouettes and forgiving shapes at Zegna, Hermès and Paul Smith. At the ongoing Paris Couture Week’s digital showcase, couturier Julie de Libran showcased a panoply of robes de chambre and slip dresses apt for lounging at home and Atlein teamed a sporty hoodie with a sequinned party look. In this backdrop, one couldn’t help but question the changing role of couture post pandemic. Is it a still escapist fantasy or the last trying year has impacted its larger-than-life aura? What does the couture customer want in 2021? Is it a trailing gown sheathed with hand painted sequins or an elegant tracksuit in a lush fabric? Or perhaps is it a hybrid between the two?
Designer Amit Aggarwal, who’s always maintained that couture is something which makes you feel special, shares, “A pair of special track pants could still be couture or it could be a bridal outfit. Couture primarily celebrates the person you are on a daily basis - almost evoking a feeling like it’s your birthday. It’s about curating a product, which makes a customer feel that the product is made for her or him only and no one else. So it won’t always be a lehenga from us, but there will also be a mini dress or a beautiful shirt too. It’s always about feeling special.”
Aggarwal observes that the last year has given us more time and space than any other year. “Now people want to emerge fearless - it’s not about following a trend, but following the rhythm of your body. This is the time to break as many myths as possible. I do like the idea of comfort clothing - which is light and makes you feel free. Moreover, clothes should not be limiting. If a bodycon silhouette liberates you, then go for it. It’s not about the shape but you,” adds Amit.
It’s undeniable that the face of fashion has changed, people are embracing comfort dressing in new found ways every day. Designer Zara Umrigar observes, “As much as comfort dressing has come to the forefront of fashion in the past year, it’s clear that it won’t supersede one’s desire for high fashion in the long run. The new casual way will take a backseat to revenge dressing as people gain control of their lives once again and find power in what they choose to wear. The pandemic may have caused shifts in the demand for high end products, but there will always be a huge market for it- life is moving forward and so are weddings and events. People are moving forward and with that, markets will too. That being said, it’s certain that designers will have to adapt to the times, be more aware of how they produce their pieces and find ways to increase their flexibility.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can haute couture resist the tracksuit tornado?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As he calls for 'Made in America,' Joe Biden prefers Swiss-made Rolex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput stuns in floral print sundress, it'll make you want to go on picnic
- For a recent shoot, Mira Rajput donned a beautiful yellow sundress that was adorned with intricate floral print. The fashionista looked absolutely breathtaking in the dress and we are bookmarking it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day Special: The tricolour of unity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 letters which redefine Indianness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couture steeped in Tarot symbolism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's WFH look includes stunning shirt worth ₹27k and comfy lowers
- One of Priyanka Chopra's Work From Home looks garnered more attention than the rest. Her fans loved her dark copper coloured formal blouse which she accessorised with statement gold jewellery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khadi fashion show organised in Lucknow on UP Divas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunsets and abstract prints: Alaya F stuns in shirt and mini shorts worth ₹16k
- For a recent photoshoot, Alaya F donned a gorgeous abstract print co-ord set and looked absolutely breathtaking in it. The actor added her own touch to the outfit by the way she styled it, we are taking notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's what Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wore for their close-knit wedding
- Silver kaliras and an off-white lehenga is what fashion designer Natasha Dalal opted to wear on her wedding day. The groom Varun Dhawan also twinned with his childhood sweetheart and wore a sherwani in the same colour. The couple of the hour looked like royalty on their special day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uses these 3 hair care products for “romantic, sexy” tresses
- Watch: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spills the beans on her 3 favourite hair care products for the times she wants to be 'romantic' or when she opts to be 'less fancy' in this ‘Vanity Vignettes’ video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan shares tips for shiny, healthy and dandruff-free hair in winters
- Hina Khan recently shared a video in which the actor gave extremely useful tips for improving the hair health especially during winter season. Get ready with your notepads and pen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bella Hadid returns to social media: Took some time away to reflect and learn
- After a short hiatus from social media, Bella Hadid made a return and penned a heartfelt note about mental health. "I am only here to be an instrument of peace and love," it read.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox