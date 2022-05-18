Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's retro look in backless Sabyasachi saree, 'Julia Fox' makeup grabs eyeballs at red carpet

Channelling her inner tigress, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with a Bengal tiger-inspired desi retro look in a bling black and golden striped saree by Sabyasachi, ditching her Louis Vuitton outfits in which she had been exclusively showing up in the past. After debuting at Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2010 with her desi look in a white and golden saree by Indian ace designer Rohit Bal, Deepika marked her debut on the red carpet as a jury member at Cannes 2022 in the six yards of steamy elegance by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and a 'Julia Fox' makeup stint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Deepika shared a flood of pictures that showed her telling a “sari story” at the biggest extravaganza of world cinema. The pictures featured the diva at the French Riviera, donning a Bengal Tiger couture saree conceptualised by Sabyasachi as a part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens.

The stripes were block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The saree was teamed with a bling black backless blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline and a single delicate strap to ooze oomph and raise the hotness quotient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The look was accessorised with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection with the beaded headband paying homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing while the chandelier earrings updated a classic with an Art Deco gaze. Deepika completed her attire with a pair of black glittery heels and pulled back her luscious tresses into a stylish bun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Deepika amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks. However, it was her eye makeup which had an uncanny resemblance with Italian-American actor Julia Fox who is known for her signature black eye makeup look, which she calls the "Fox eye."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Shaleena Nathani, Siân Gabari and Anjali Chauhan. Deepika Padukone is a part of the eight-member jury team at Cannes 2022.