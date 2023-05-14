Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari's most stunning red carpet looks that turned heads at Cannes 2022

Cannes 2023: The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, an internationally acclaimed event that recognizes the talents of actors, directors, and crew members, will kick off on May 16. The festival is famous for its lavish fashion and glamorous red-carpet appearances, as well as its acknowledgement of excellence in international cinema. Attendees, including celebrities, models, and actors, are expected to display their most stunning outfits on the iconic red carpet, which may feature exclusive haute couture or customized pieces from renowned fashion brands.

Before the arrival of Cannes 2023, let's reminisce and appreciate Aditi Rao Hydari's glamorous red carpet appearances from Cannes 2022. (Instagram/@aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari is set to make her second appearance at the esteemed 76th Festival De Cannes this year, in partnership with L'Oreal Paris. Last year, the actress made her debut at the prestigious event, and as we anticipate her fashion statements this year, let's look back and appreciate her stunning red carpet ensembles from Cannes 2022. (Also read: Cannes 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, a throwback to the red carpet looks that stole the show in 2022 )

Aditi Rao Hydari's best look from Cannes 2022

Ivory Sabyasachi saree

Aditi Rao Hydari has proved that simplicity can be equally elegant. At the Cannes Film Festival, the actress opted for a plain white saree with a self-embroidered border and self-butter all over, demonstrating her impeccable sense of style. Interestingly, she didn't wear any earrings, but instead, chose an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection to add a touch of sophistication to her look.

Hot pink and red sleeveless gown

Aditi Rao Hydari embraced the vibrant colours of summer with her stunning thigh-slit gown, exuding simple elegance that she has consistently displayed throughout the Cannes Film Festival. The gorgeous dress, designed by Mark Bumgarner, features a bateau neckline, a daring thigh-high slit, and a straight-fitted dress with a frilled overlay that extends into a beautiful floor-sweeping train adorned with layers of pleats. Aditi paired the ensemble with princess-worthy hot pink heels, dazzling earrings, minimal make up and chic centre-parted ponytail hairstyle. She truly stole the show on the red carpet!

Sabyasachi black lace gown

Aditi Rao Hydari stunned in a regal black lace gown with a full skirt and a cinched waist. She paired it with a stone-studded gold choker, dainty necklaces, hoop earrings, and a pink headband, completing the look with a small black bindi and minimal makeup. Earlier in the day, she opted for a colourful Mark Bumgarner dress with a thigh-high slit and a long train, accessorized with Chopard diamond earrings and pink heels. Her sleek ponytail and nude lip color perfectly complemented her blushed cheeks.

Avaro Figlio jumpsuit with puff sleeves

Aditi chose a stylish Avaro Figlio jumpsuit with cut-out detailing for one of her Cannes 2022 looks. The white jumpsuit had matching stripes extended on the sides, with white balloon sleeves tucked like a belt on her collar bones. Aditi paired it with black statement heels by Saint Laurent and earrings from Diosa Paris, while her dewy makeup included nude lips and highlighted cheeks. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun to complete the elegant look.

Black-and-white co-ord set

Aditi rocked a chic black-and-white printed co-ord set at the Cannes Film Festival. The sleeveless long top and matching trousers were adorned with stylish geometric patterns. She kept her accessories minimal with a dainty pair of earrings and a statement ring, while her makeup featured a natural-looking base with pink lips, strong brows, and a touch of blush. Her open hair added to the casual vibe of her look.