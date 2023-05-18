Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar's elegant black gown proves going classic can never go out of style. All pics, video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
May 18, 2023 11:06 AM IST

Manushi Chhillar's second look at Cannes Film Festival featured the star in an elegant strapless black gown, proving that classics can never go out of style.

Actor and former Miss World winner Manushi Chhillar made a stellar debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. After walking the red carpet in an environmental-friendly corseted gown, Manushi changed into a strapless black dress to attend a gala hosted at the French Riviera town. Fans shared pictures of Manushi in the stellar ensemble and praised her for the elegant look. The star's black look proves that going classic can never go out of style. Scroll through to see Manushi's pictures.

Manushi Chhillar's classic black gown at Cannes Film Festival

Manushi Chhillar wears an elegant black gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023. (Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar is one of the Bollywood celebrities, including Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma and Mrunal Thakur, making their debuts at Cannes this year. For her second look at the Cannes Film Festival, Manushi chose an embellished black strapless gown. The ensemble is designed by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy and styled by celebrity stylist Sheefa J Gilani. She wore the attire with delicate jewels and striking makeup. Read our download on Manushi's look below.

Manushi Chhillar looks stunning in a black gown at Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

Manushi's strapless black gown features a square neckline flaunting her decolletage, shimmering sequin embellishments embroidered in an abstract pattern, corseted bodice, cinched waist accentuating her frame, and a layered tulle skirt falling in an A-line silhouette.

Manushi wore the gown with minimal yet striking accessories, including silver pumps with killer high heels, a statement ring, and dangling earrings.

In the end, the former Miss World chose smoky eye shadow, bold eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy tresses gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar's corseted gown for the Cannes red carpet debut was from the shelves of the label Fovari. The exquisite piece featured 100 layers of Italian silk tulle, painstakingly pleated by hand.

