Cannes 2023: When Deepika Padukone made her debut as a Cannes Jury member in Sabyasachi saree, bold black eyeliner

The 76th Festival de Cannes is all set to begin on Tuesday, May 16, and will run till May 27. The Cannes Film Festival is an annual event that sees the biggest names from the global film industry walk the red carpet in the French Riviera town. Many Indian celebrities also walk at the event, which witnesses the display of head-turning fashion moments each year. Last year, the Cannes Film Festival announced Deepika Padukone as one of its eight-member jury. And Deepika made her debut as an esteemed jury member in a fitting saree moment that combined her Indian heritage and a Western flare for the global stage.

When Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi saree for her debut as a Cannes jury member

Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi saree for her debut as a Cannes Jury member in 2022. (Instagram)

Though Deepika Padukone has made several appearances on the Cannes red carpet before, this moment was memorable for her fans as she walked the red carpet as a jury member. And she did not disappoint as she chose Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, with whom she has collaborated many times before. If there's one thing Sabyasachi and Deepika know how to do, it is to create a look that captures attention. They chose a mustard and black sequin-embellished saree, a bustier blouse and bold makeup choices. Scroll through to get the details of her look.

Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree for her debut as a Cannes Film Festival jury member features mustard and black sequins embellished in striped patterns inspired by the Bengal tiger. Sabyasachi created the six yards as part of his Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes on the saree have been block-printed and hand embroidered by the finest karigars at the Sabyasachi's atelier.

Deepika styled the saree with a black strapless bustier blouse featuring shimmering black sequin embellishments, a plunge sweetheart neckline, and a cropped hem length. She accessorised the traditional yet modern look with a headband-style matha patti, chandelier earrings, statement rings, and Louboutin high heels.

Lastly, Deepika opted for a 60-inspired glam featuring a messy beehive-style updo, striking black graphic eyeliner inspired by pop-culture icon Julia Fox, feathered brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, nude mauve lip shade, ewy base, rouged cheekbones, and light contouring.