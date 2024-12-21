Can't decide what to wear for Christmas party? Let these trends inspire you

Christmas party invitations got you losing your mind over outfit ideas? If you ended up procrastinating on choosing the right outfit for yourself, and now you're left with a pile of clothes strewn all over your room, we have some ideas for you. The outfit anxiety during the festive season is real. Well, this Christmas party, leave your styling to the hottest trends that will turn you into an absolute bombshell. Take inspiration from these celebrities for your Christmas party look. (Instagram)

Mocha Mousse

Mocha Mousse is the hottest colour in town, as Pantone recently declared it as the Colour of the Year 2025. Celebrities have already hopped on this warm, decadent brown shade and revealed its endless sartorial possibilities. If you wish to turn up to a party with casual chic energy, then go for a semi-formal ensemble featuring wide-legged trousers and a fitted tee with a trailing or fitted coat like Shraddha Kapoor. There’s an effortless elegance in the casual styling of the colour.

But Mocha Mousse doesn't need to be solely restricted to a solid colour, like how Priyanka Chopra served a fresh Mocha Mousse look in a checkered ensemble with proper collar and tie, exuding boss babe energy. Priyanka’s look is glamorous yet modest, making it perfect for formal Christmas parties.

If you have decided on a pantsuit, use Shraddha Kapoor’s and Priyanka Chopra’s look as your OOTD inspo.

Tamannaah Bhatia added a leopard print to the shade, ditching a solid colour fit. Animal print goes well with Mocha Mousse, making it your top choice if your vibe is bold and brave (brownie points if you’re most likely on Santa’s naughty list.) If you wish to tone down and are looking for a comfy dress, Katrina Kaif’s poufy sleeve midi dress is a great inspiration. Now if your idea is to create a statement look at the party, Alia Bhatt’s avant-garde textured dress is the answer. Christmas is warm and cosy, but that doesn't mean you can’t experiment, so feel free to experiment with texture like Alia did for her look.

Brat green

2025 may be for mocha brown, but 2024 was the year of brat green. Brat Green rose to popularity with Charli XCX's album Brat. Brat-coded outfits are all Y2K and rebellious. With stylish halter tops and short dresses, this colour took over the summer. If this colour's high saturation is too overwhelming for you, or maybe neon colours aren't your thing, then go for the Christmas tree green, as Kriti Sanon did for her shimmery green dress.

Brightest star in the room

This Christmas, be the brightest star of your party. Outshine the mirrorball or the star atop the Christmas tree literally by donning dazzling outfits. Go for sequins like Ananya Panday did. But if full-body sequin feels too over the top for you, give a glimpse of the sequin’s dazzle in the bodice as Janhvi Kapoor did. Pick dresses with sequins restricted to an area if you wish to be low-key. If sequin isn’t your taste, opt for shimmery textured fabric like the crinkled dress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore.

The ball is in your court now! Every trend has numerous possibilities, so make your OOTD uniquely yours.

