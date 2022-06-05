Co-ords done right, the Simone Ashley edition

(Instagram)

Take 1

Purple is the colour of the year dominating runways and glossies alike. It has also been a celeb-favourite, with several Gen Z actors such as Zendaya, Alexa Demie and Simone Ashley sporting it on many occasions. Here, Ashley donned a well-coordinated head-to-toe purple look, featuring a blazer and a matching slit skirt layered over a graphic crop top. And her chunky strappy heels stole the show! Like Ashley, you too can carry a purple co-ord look by bringing in different shades of the hue for a visual treat.

Take 2

Wearing flattering prints is a sure way to stand out in any room, and what better way to do that than in stripes? Ashley styled a white and blue striped crop top with a matching tea-length column skirt and silver pointed-toe heels. Step out in a striped matching set with a colour combo of your choice, team a crop top with a column skirt— just like Ashley — and get ready to become the talk of the town.

Take 3

Orange is the new black, indeed! The newest member of the OTT family confirms it. Here, she layered an orange top and mini skirt duo with an oversized light jacket having buckles and leather details. To finish off her look, she opted for complementing platform sandals. This summer, you too can channel your inner diva by wearing an orange top-skirt set with a light jacket and comfortable shoes.

Take 4

Leg of mutton sleeves are back in vogue, courtesy period dramas. Marrying this reigning style with chequered prints is Ashley, who wore a pink shiny set sans a top, with a gold choker and orange graphic eyeliner. For a party look, you can opt for a similar pair with a bra top in either a matching or contrasting hue. Complete your look with minimal jewellery and pop makeup.

Take 5

When in doubt, opt for a monochromatic outfit. And black is a classic! Here, Ashley teamed a black tube top with matching satin pants, leather jacket, and pointed-toe heels. While trying to put your best foot forward on a night out, piece these items together and voila! Keep your makeup natural and dewy, and tresses open and flowy.