Couture steeped in Tarot symbolism
Dior Couture Spring 21 was a vibrant and lush canvas painted by Maria Grazia Chiuri’s epiphany inducing paintbrush where she referenced the mystique of Tarot cards. A thoughtful homage to the house’s founder Monsieur Dior, who indulged in divinatory arts. Presented in a visually arresting digital film Le Château du Tarot, directed by Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone, saw a cinematographic tale unfolding underscored by the consciousness-altering appeal of her ensembles. From the finest bodices teamed with jacquard trousers to the further evolution of the house’s Holy Grail - the bar jacket to the hand pleated long dresses in silk chiffon and lamé twill to the devoré velvet dress with a Zodiac print.
Staying true to her core design philosophy of comfort-driven clothing without compromising on the hallowed savoir-faire of the house, the collection gloried thanks to the endearing weightlessness, which has become MCG’s signature since her arrival at the French luxury house. Over several seasons, Chiuri has often toyed with the peekaboo charm of veiling - another key insignia of the House and this time too, she finished off some of the looks with an array of chic veiled berets. Also, worth mentioning is the frisson of tantalising transparency like the floor-length diaphanous pleated dress layered over a cinched jacket, but it looked tasteful.
Maria has always attempted to engage in a thought-provoking dialogue through the power of her metier like for the label’s Autumn Winter 2019-2020 couture outing, she had commissioned Penny Slinger, a London-born American artist of the 1960s synonymous with feminist surrealism. Staying true to her feminist ideology, she had also joined hands with Judy Chicago (American feminist artist) for Spring 2020 couture showcase, whose installation was quite a fitting backdrop as Maria’s Pagan goddesses in empowered clothing strutted around it.
Always finding a deep connection between creativity and femininity and engaging local artisan communities from different parts of the world, she’s rooted for comfort couture with a soul. Freewheeling weightlessness meets atelier’s magical savoir-faire - that’s been Maria’s winning formula.
