Creepy Manjulika to glamorous Poo: 5 Bollywood-inspired styles to nail your Halloween look
Get ready to celebrate Halloween with a Bollywood twist! Here are top five desi styles that will help you stand out at any spooky celebration.
With Diwali and Halloween just around the corner, it's time to get those creative juices flowing and craft a costume that's uniquely you. Whether you're embodying a classic horror villain, a mythical figure, or adding a spooky twist to a quirky character, there's magic in stepping into someone else's shoes for the night. And what better way than to add a Bollywood twist to your look? If you're still undecided on your festive outfit, we're here to help with creative, must-try ideas that are sure to make you the star of both celebrations! (Also read: From rangolis to Jack-o'-lanterns: 10 decor ideas for an epic festive mashup as Halloween, Diwali fall on the same day )
1. Desi ghost
Wear a traditional white or light-coloured saree or lehenga with flowing fabric that gives an ethereal vibe. Use dramatic makeup to create a ghostly look with pale skin and dark eyes. Add sheer fabrics like a dupatta for an added mysterious effect.
2. Bollywood diva
It's time to fulfil your Poo dreams! Channel your inner Bollywood star with a glitzy lehenga choli or an embellished saree. Kareena Kapoor's iconic Poo character can be your perfect inspiration. Don backless tops, mini skirts, and all those shimmering pieces that have been standing in your wardrobe.
3. Manjulika (Bhool Bhulaiyaa)
Ah, the eerie Manjulika! To achieve her look, wear a tattered dark sari and wild hair, complemented by heavy dark eye makeup and smeared red lipstick. Add gold jewellery, especially anklets, to channel her ghostly dancer vibe. And don't forget to break into her twisted dance moves whenever someone gets too comfortable at the party.
4. Spooky Bollywood bride
Dress up in a traditional bridal lehenga, but with a twist—use darker colours like deep red or black. Go for dramatic makeup with smoky eyes and a bold lip. Add a veil that has spooky elements, like cobwebs or fake flowers.
5. Retro Bollywood look
Go for a vintage look inspired by classic Bollywood films from the '60s and '70s, with bell bottoms or a flowing maxi dress. Think retro hairstyles, bold lipstick, and large statement earrings for that iconic old-school vibe.
