Dates for Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI are here

Every year, fashion enthusiasts from across India gather to celebrate the genius of design and this year will be no different. The dates for the Mumbai and Delhi editions of the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), have been announced. While the fashion week in Mumbai will be held from March 9 to 12, the Delhi one will be held from October 11 to 15.

Talking about it, FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi says, “We are delighted to announce the dates on behalf of the FDCI board, Lakmé and RISE. The business of fashion is back in 2023. We are hoping that our event will be the right platform for designers. It will not only help showcase a lot of creativity, but also give more business to designers. FDCI has leaped forward and created a distinct space for the Indian design repertoire and the partnership with LFW only makes it more robust.”