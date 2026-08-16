Deepika Padukone ditches baby bump-revealing trend, nails effortless airport style with baggy jeans and oversized shirt

When it comes to pregnancy fashion, the current celebrity playbook leans heavily toward high-drama, bump-exposing silhouettes — take Anne Hathaway, who recently turned heads in a belly-baring crop top and low-rise jeans, for example. Also read | Anne Hathaway flaunts baby bump in silk top and jeans for The End of Oak Street's world premiere

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yet Deepika Padukone is quietly championing an entirely different aesthetic. Ditching the trend of body-con cuts and bare-bump dressing, she opted for understated elegance with her new look.

All about Deepika Padukone's airport appearance

Making a rare public appearance on August 15 at Mumbai airport, the actor offered a refreshing, relaxed alternative to modern pregnancy dressing. Also read | Deepika Padukone shares rare update on pregnancy journey, gives fans glimpse of her third-trimester struggles. Watch

Arriving in a black luxury car with actor-husband Ranveer Singh watching attentively from the backseat, Deepika, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, stepped out exuding an effortless glow. Her ensemble focused on comfort without sacrificing an ounce of chic sophistication.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Less effort, more impact

Deepika was spotted in a relaxed, oversized light blue button-down shirt paired with wide-leg blue denim. The oversized silhouette draped gracefully, offering a subtle glimpse of her baby bump while keeping the aesthetic completely relaxed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To complete the ensemble, Deepika styled her airport look with minimal touches. Her hair was pulled back into a neat high bun paired with dark brown tortoiseshell-rimmed sunglasses. She carried a shoulder bag, balanced with dainty gold layered necklaces. A shiny manicure provided a fun, unexpected contrast against her monochromatic blue look. Also read | Deepika Padukone turns heads in a traditional pink and purple ensemble inspired by Gujarat. See pics

How to recreate Deepika’s understated airport look

Deepika proves that true maternity style isn't about displaying every trend, but finding the sweet spot where comfort meets luxury. To recreate her look, choose a light blue poplin shirt with fine vertical pinstripes. Look for dropped shoulders and a curved hemline so it hangs loosely over your frame. Leave the top two buttons undone to keep it relaxed. Also read | Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in new ad; fans say, ‘Dua’s mom debuting another child globally’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Swap tight jeans and pants for wide-leg or straight-fit denim with a mid to low-rise or a flexible waistband. Pull your hair up into a tight, slicked-back bun, add classic sunglasses, and carry a dark tote bag. Finish with delicate gold chain necklaces and a quirky manicure.