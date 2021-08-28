Deepika Padukone is fierce and sexy in 53k bralette and leather pants for night out

Leather pants and bralettes are the ultimate party ensemble, and Deepika Padukone understands this sartorial statement like no other Bollywood diva. She has given her stamp of approval to both these pieces in the past with her innumerable glam looks. The actor also has an eclectic collection of leather pants and bralettes and always nails the look in this not-so-basic combination. Her latest outfit for an outing in Mumbai last night is proof.

Deepika was snapped in Mumbai last night wearing the stylish leather pants and bralette combination. Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani also posted her pictures on Instagram and gave a closer look at her ensemble for the night out.

Looking sexy and badass, Deepika chose a Versace printed bralette, Alexander McQueen pants and stilettos from Saint Laurent to complete her voguish look. Check out the photos below for a closer look at Deepika Padukone's glamorous look.

The bralette worn by Deepika featured a sweetheart neckline and black lace trim on the straps and the hemline. The Versace bralette top, crafted from silk, boasts of the House's psychedelic season print, called the Trésor Pinstripe.

If you are keen on including this trendy bralette in your closet, we have the price details for you. This silk Versace bralette is available on Farfetch for ₹53,212 (USD 724).

Deepika's Versace bralette top. (farfetch.com)

Deepika's pants came with a loose-fitting, elastic waistband and gathered hems. Leather pants have a reputation for being uncomfortable. However, Deepika chose a silhouette that made it a good and comfy option.

Silver pointed stilettos from Saint Laurent and no accessories rounded off Deepika's simple yet quite chic look. She tied her tresses in her signature sleek, middle-parted low bun, adding a clean and fierce vibe.

Smoky eye shadow with kohl-lined eyes, dewy skin, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, and sharp contour rounded off her make-up.

If you are looking to make a statement while stepping out for a movie with friends or going on a dinner date with beau, we recommend you take cues from Deepika Padukone.

