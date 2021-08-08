Deepika Padukone serves fierce look in 990 blazer and pants with bold cat-eyes

If there is one style that actor Deepika Padukone can slay like no one else, it is the monochrome look. The 35-year-old has often given the fashion world some of its most elegant sartorial moments, with a dash of her personal charm incorporated in the styling of the outfits. Her recent appearance in an advertisement is doing the same, and you too can steal it at an affordable price.

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani, the woman behind some of her major fashion hits, took to Instagram today to post an ad featuring the Bajirao Mastani star. The actor wore two different attires in the video.

One was a sheer tulle gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika, and the other was a chic two-piece pantsuit from the fast-fashion label, Zara. We loved the way Deepika channelled boss lady vibes in the fierce all-white attire. Scroll ahead to take a look at how she styled the ensemble.

Deepika, who is married to Ranveer Singh, went the timeless tailoring route with her look in the ad. She chose a blazer with a satin tuxedo lapel collar, long sleeves and pronounced shoulders. It also featured front welt pockets, a metal hook fastening at the front and faux metallic buttons on the cuffs.

Deepika wore an all-white blazer and pants. (YouTube/asianpaints)

Deepika teamed the blazer with a sheer shirt and high-waisted flared pants, a chunky silver choker necklace, matching bracelet, and rings.

Deepika teamed the blazer with silver choker. (YouTube/asianpaints)

She tied her hair back in a sleek bun and highlighted her doe eyes with a thick, dramatic cat-eye. Dewy skin, nude lip shade and on-fleek eyebrows completed her make-up.

Deepika Padukone highlighted her eyes with bold liner. (YouTube/asianpaints)

If you wish to recreate Deepika's look, we have found the price details of the blazer to help you out. The long blazer with a tuxedo lapel collar is worth ₹5,490. However, it is currently available at a discounted price of ₹990.

Deepika's blazer(zara.com)

Deepika's classic combination of an all-white blazer and pants set is a perfect look for a dinner date with your beau or a cocktail bash for your best friend's wedding. What do you think?

