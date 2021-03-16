Deepika Padukone’s bold look in one-shoulder bodycon dress sets Internet ablaze

Highlighting her curves in a flattering manner, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone left the Internet heart-eyed as she flaunted a monochromic look in a one-shoulder bodycon dress. Adding all the missing drama to our social media feeds, Deepika set the mercury soaring with her bold and ravishing look and fans could not keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared the picture from one of her latest photoshoots and the fashion police was on immediate alert. The picture featured the actor donning a white-coloured one-shoulder bodycon dress that came with a sexy V-neckline and cold-shoulder sleeves.

Accessorising her look with a statement silver bracelet in one hand, Deepika brushed down her shoulder-length soft curly tresses in mid-parted hairstyle. Sporting a smudgy kohl makeup in eyes, Deepika amplified the glam quotient with a black eyeliner streak, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.

Striking a sensuous pose for the camera, Deepika twisted exuded sartorial charms as she looked straight into the camera. Letting her beautiful look do the maximum talking, Deepika simply captioned the picture with a shooting star emoji.

The dress fit like a glove and hugged Deepika’s curves to smooth and shapely perfection. Deepika’s look is perfect to recreate at a cocktail party or on a date with bae or simply on a fun night out with girlfriends.

One-shoulder bodycon dresses are the perfect go-to outfits for women who want to get all dolled up without putting in too much effort. On another note, Deepika Padukone has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming untitled film by Shakun Batra that co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday alongside her.

She is scheduled to play Draupadi in a film based on Mahabharata. Other films in her kitty include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and an untitled film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

