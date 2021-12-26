Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepika Padukone's 44k pink Bandhej silk kurta set is temple visit style goal

Deepika Padukone serves ethnic fashion inspiration for a temple visit or intimate family function, in a rani pink Bandhej silk kurta-salwar, and we are taking style notes to grab the spotlight on our next traditional outing | Check viral videos inside
Deepika Padukone's 44k pink Bandhej silk kurta set is temple visit style goal (Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 02:41 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Offering prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday evening, ahead of the release of her upcoming sports drama '83, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone made heads turn in a pink Bandhej silk kurta set and we are smitten. Serving ethnic fashion inspiration for a temple visit or intimate family function, Deepika slew in a rani pink Bandhej silk kurta-salwar and we are taking style notes to grab the spotlight on our next traditional outing.

The pictures and videos flooding the Internet ever since, show the actor putting her sartorial foot forward and acing the ethnic fashion game. The videos feature Deepika donning a knee-length A-line kurti that came with full sleeves and in a rani pink base. 

Sporting a relaxed fit, the Bandhej or Bandhini silk kurti flaunted an elegant V-neckline that came with hand-embroidered peacock motifs. Ending in pleats, the kurti was teamed with a matching rani pink Bandhej silk salwar. 

Pulling back her shoulder-length wavy tresses into a mid-parted low ponytail hairstyle, Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold ethnic earrings. Completing her attire with a pair of golden bling juttis, she amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Waving at the paparazzi who flocked outside the temple, Deepika left fans swooning as her effortlessly killer ethnic style set the Internet on fire. Needles to say, the videos went instantly viral.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, Raw Mango, that boasts of creating new conversations in textile, culture and politics through a range of sarees, garments and objects. The Bandhej (Bandhini) silk kurta set originally costs 44,800 on the designer website.

 

Deepika Padukone's Bandhej (Bandhini) silk kurta set from Raw Mango  (rawmango.com)

 

Deepika Padukone was styled by stylist and consultant Shaleena Nathani.

