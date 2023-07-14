Deepika Padukone elevates her sportswear look with bold lipstick in new photoshoot, fan says 'You ate queen'. We agree

Actor Deepika Padukone's personal style has helped her garner a large fan following over the years. Though her immaculate OOTDs are fit to be displayed on the runway, they are elegant nonetheless. Among her all-time favourite silhouettes, monochrome tracksuits hold a special place. And she definitely knows how to elevate the simple look as the star is never underdressed. Her new photoshoot in all-white sportswear backs our claim. Scroll through to check it out.

Deepika Padukone slays an ad shoots in all-white sportswear

Deepika Padukone elevates her sportswear look with bold lipstick for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

The official Instagram page of Adidas India shared a picture of Deepika Padukone from a recent photoshoot. It shows Deepika posing for the cameras dressed in an all-white sportswear set featuring a sweatshirt and track pants. Fans loved her sporty look, which she elevated with striking glam and a sleek hairdo. They populated the comments section with praise for the star's styling. Check out the pictures and fans' comments below.

The Internet loves Deepika Padukone's all-white look

Deepika Padukone's pictures garnered several comments from her fans. Diet Sabya also shared the photoshoot on their Instagram stories and commented, "Ya a slay!" A fan commented, "You ate Queen." Another user wrote, "Omg, she always wows us." A user commented, " So flawless." Another remarked, "Mother."

Deepika Padukone's all-white outfit decoded

The photoshoot shows Deepika dressed in a white sweatshirt featuring a hoodie on the back, front zip closures, full-length sleeves, cropped hem, droopy sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and ribbed design on the hems. A pair of matching track pants with a high-rise waist, cinched hem, and a body-skimming fit completed the outfit.

Deepika glammed up the sportswear look with striking makeup, including bold wine-coloured lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, rouged cheekbones, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek low ponytail, hoop earrings, statement ear cuffs, and chunky sneakers rounded it off.

