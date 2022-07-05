Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, best ethnic looks for Eid-ul-Adha 2022 worn by your favourite Bollywood divas

It is that time of the year again when Muslims all around the world gear up to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Adha, known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. Bakrid is the second most important festival for Muslims, and it falls on the tenth day of the sacred month of Zul Hijjah or Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. People mark this occasion by whitewashing their homes, preparing mouth-watering desserts, buying ittar fragrance, and flocking to the henna artists to apply beautiful designs on their hands. They also get brand new clothes made, especially for this occasion. And in case, you need some inspiration for this year's celebration, don't look too far. We rounded up some of the best ethnic looks worn by your favourite Bollywood celebrities this year that will definitely turn you into the star during your family or friends' Bakra Eid festivities. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone takes over California with Ranveer Singh in an elegant pink suit set: All pics, video inside)

NORA FATEHI'S KURTI AND SHARARA SET

Nora Fatehi has always impressed us with her traditional sartorial choices, and Bakrid seems to be the perfect occasion to steal some tips from her style file. This pastel green sleeveless Kurti, sharara and georgette dupatta set spells comfortable elegance. It mixes summer-friendly hues and prints with its floral design and pastel green shade. Don this sharara, Kurti and dupatta set for a small family gathering. Statement jewellery pieces, soft glam, and embroidered juttis will glam up this attire.

ALIA BHATT'S IVORY SAREE

If you are in the mood to opt for a classic and elegant ensemble for this Eid, Alia Bhatt's ivory silk saree and sleeveless embroidered blouse should be on your list. The Darlings actor, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, wore it to promote her blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She decorated two roses in her open tresses and chose bold red lips to add a pop of colour to her all-white look. We are taking notes!

DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S BANDHANI SUIT

A simple suit set is perfect for any festive occasion, and Deepika Padukone surely knows that. The star served inspiration for updating our festive wear wardrobe with this Bandhani print suit set she wore for attending a Konkani Association of California (KAOCA) event with Ranveer Singh. The pink embellished Kurti with a matching zari dupatta and beige pants will be perfect for a night event during the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

HINA KHAN'S PASTEL SHARARA SET

Go all vibrant with this sharara set look Hina Khan wore for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations this year. You can take inspiration from the actor and spin this look for your family's Eid-ul-Adha festivities. Hina wore this pastel green sharara set with a zari dupatta, choker necklace and Kolhapuri sandals. You can opt for a similar aesthetic or wear statement earrings with bold makeup picks.

POOJA HEGDE'S ANARKALI

Call your tailor and get them to make this splendid look for this year's Eid-ul-Adha festivities. The picture shows Pooja Hegde dressed in a deep mauve Anarkali featuring ruched-up details, a plunging neckline, and intricate embroidery on the waist and sleeves. A heavily embroidered silk dupatta, open tresses and dangling earrings rounded up her look.

TARA SUTARIA'S IVORY LEHENGA

Pristine white is this season's colour, and Tara Sutaria knows how to do justice to this trend. The Ek Villain Returns actor slipped into a bralette-styled blouse with a heavily embellished lehenga and zari dupatta for this photoshoot. You can wear this look for a late-night get-together with your family or friends.

So, which actor will be your fashion inspiration for this year's Eid-ul-Adha?