Deepika Padukone turns heads in a graceful Mayyur Girotra's ensemble during the Siddhivinayak Temple visit: See pics

Amid the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple with her husband, Ranveer Singh, to seek blessings. The soon-to-be parents looked happy and content, while Deepika’s pregnancy glow was hard to miss. Even during her pregnancy, the actor has continued to serve major fashion moments, and her latest appearance was no exception. Dressed in a graceful traditional ensemble, Deepika exuded effortless elegance as she stepped out for the temple visit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming second baby. Watch

Decoding Deepika Padukone’s look

Deepika’s traditional ensemble came from fashion designer Mayyur Girotra. The actor exuded an understated look from the House of Mayyur Girotra, featuring custom signature Patola and intricate antique Zardozi work, paired with a tissue silk woven dupatta with delicate appliqué detailing. The outfit reflects the designer’s signature interplay of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, bringing together rich artisanal detailing with a refined silhouette. Deepika kept her hair tied in a bun with gajra and paired the look with a classic jhumka and bindi. In contrast to Deepika’s look, Ranveer was spotted in a purple kurta paired with white trousers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Known for his distinctive approach to Indian occasionwear, Mayyur Girotra’s designs celebrate traditional textiles and artisanal techniques through a contemporary lens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Known for his distinctive approach to Indian occasionwear, Mayyur Girotra’s designs celebrate traditional textiles and artisanal techniques through a contemporary lens. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During their visit, the couple was seen holding hands and was surrounded by security as fans assembled outside the temple to catch a glimpse of them. The couple had previously visited the temple in 2024, shortly after the birth of their daughter.

Ranveer Singh visited Lalbaugcha Raja

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Father-to-be Ranveer Singh was also spotted offering prayers at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Dressed in a pink kurta, the actor kept his look traditional and exuded a calm and composed demeanour, offering a glimpse of a more serene side that is quite different from his usually energetic personality.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Deepika and Ranveer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 18, 2018, in a private destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. They are now set to welcome their second child.

The couple shared the pregnancy news on April 19, 2026, with their fans on Instagram with a post where their daughter Dua was holding a positive pregnancy kit. Ahead of the due date, the couple also shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot, giving fans a glimpse of this special phase of their lives.