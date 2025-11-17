Demi Moore turns heads in a crystal-detailed strapless gown as she attends Landman’s London premiere

Demi Moore has made her return to the screens following a critically acclaimed performance in The Substance. As the first episode of Landman season 2 dropped on the streaming platform on Sunday, the actress stepped out to attend the premiere event in London. The movie star turned heads in a gorgeous strapless gown from Erdem, with floral detailing all over it. US actor Demi Moore poses on the red carpet on arrival for the UK Premiere of the second season of the US drama television series "Landman" in London on November 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)(AFP)

While the outfit was showcased on the runway under the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Moore added her own charm to the dress by accessorizing.

Demi Moore brings glam to red carpet

As for the details of the outfit worn by the actress at the premiere, Moore’s ensemble was based on a caged material, with patches of flowers sewn all over. While the top half of the outfit was clustered with the threadwork, it also included black crystal detailing right in the middle. The actress tied pieces of her hair back to let the ensemble have its moment. For the accessories, Moore opted for mini danglers, and on the wrist, she styled a crystallized bracelet.

She kept her makeup to a minimum but surely highlighted her cheeks with blush and added tint to her lips. The actress completed her look by donning beige footwear.

While the outfit was a star of its own, Moore tried to keep the overall look as simple yet chic as possible.

Also read: 'World's most beautiful woman' turns 63: Demi Moore's beauty secrets for glowing skin are all about ‘less is more’

Over the years, the actress has served some fashionable and iconic red carpet looks. From donning a boss lady outfit for the premiere of The Substance with harem pants and a coat to carrying a huge pink bow, in contrast to her black gown at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Demi Moore in Landman season 2

With Landman season 2 hitting the screens, fans were introduced to Moore playing Cami Miller. The character made her debut as head of the oil company by giving a speech. Her words echoed through the walls of the event hall and scraped off any doubts people had about Monty's widow carrying on the company on her shoulders.

Previously, in a conversation with TVLine, the actress reflected on her character and the speech in the first episode. Moore said, “I think for Cami, it's not about the money. It's about loss, loss of him. And so the way to hold onto him, to keep him alive, is to make sure that she doesn't step in and lose everything that they've built.” Landman season 2 is available to stream on Paramount+.

FAQs

Q1. What character will Demi Moore play in Landman season 2?

Demi Moore plays the role of Cami Miller in Landman season 2.

Q2. Where can Landman season 2 be streamed?

Landman season 2 can be streamed on Paramount+.