Desire healthy skin? Try these 5 homemade face scrubs using kitchen staples for a radiant natural glow

Tired of using chemical-laden creams, serums and expensive skincare products that do more harm than good? Well, what if we told you that the best skincare remedies are right in your kitchen? Yes, you heard us right. Not only are homemade skincare remedies natural, they are chemical-free and infused with the goodness of organic ingredients. Exfoliation is an important part of your skincare routine as it removes dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, which can have a positive effect on the prevention of clogged pores. DIY facial scrubs are a natural and affordable way to pamper your skin. They gently exfoliate, remove dead skin cells and leave your complexion looking refreshed. (Also read: Dos and don'ts of exfoliation: Dermatologist-approved tips for glowing skin )

5 Easy DIY Face Scrubs to Try at Home

Desire healthy skin? Try these 5 DIY face scrubs straight from your kitchen(Freepik )

Ruchita Acharya, Beauty Expert and Founder of Glow & Green shared with HT Lifestyle three easy DIY face scrub recipes you can whip up at home.

1. Honey and Oatmeal Face Scrub:

Ingredients:

● 2 tablespoons of rolled oats

● 1 tablespoon of honey

● 1 teaspoon of plain yogurt

Instructions:

1. Grind the oats into a fine powder using a blender.

2. In a bowl, mix the oatmeal powder with honey and yogurt until you have a thick paste.

3. Apply the scrub to your damp face, using gentle circular motions.

4. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes then wash your face with warm water.

Oatmeal exfoliates and soothes the skin, honey has antibacterial properties, and yogurt adds a dose of hydration.

2. Papaya and Honey Face Scrub:

Ingredients:

● 2 tablespoons mashed ripe papaya

● 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

1. Take a ripe papaya, cut it into small pieces and put it in a blender.

2. Add raw honey and blend it.

3. Before applying the scrub, wash your face with normal water.

4. Apply the scrub in a circular motion by using your fingertips.

5. Leave it for 10-15 minutes then wash your face by using normal water.

Papayas include vitamins C and E that aid in reducing wrinkles and other early indications of ageing. It also has Alpha hydroxy acids which help in the regeneration and healing of damaged skin tissues.

3. Banana and Sugar Scrub:

Ingredients:

● 1 ripe banana

● 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Instructions:

1. To make a paste, mash the banana and combine it with the sugar.

2. Scrub your face with the mixture using gentle circular strokes.

3. Before rinsing it off with warm water, leave it on for a few minutes. Because of their vitamin content, bananas can moisturize and soften your skin.

4. Brown Sugar and Honey Scrub:

Ingredients:

● 2 tablespoons brown sugar

● 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

1. Mix the ingredients

2. Gently massage your face in circular motions.

3. After massaging 2-3 mins, rinse it with warm water.

Sugar is a mild exfoliator that can assist in removing dead skin cells since honey is a natural humectant, it keeps skin moisturized. Honey has antimicrobial qualities that can aid in preventing skin infections. Together, sugar and honey can contribute to the softness, smoothness, and health of the skin.

5. Coffee Grounds Scrub:

Ingredients:

● 2 tablespoons used coffee grounds (cooled)

● 2 tablespoons coconut oil or olive oil

Instructions:

1. Mix the coffee grounds and oil until well combined.

2. Apply the mixture to your face and scrub in gentle circular motions for a few minutes.

3. Rinse with warm water.

Coffee grounds are an excellent exfoliant and its antioxidant properties encourage the production of new skin cells, which smooths and rejuvenates your skin. Coconut or olive oil leaves your skin supple and soft.

“You can obtain smoother, more luminous skin without spending a fortune by using these simple DIY face scrubs in your skincare regimen. Additionally, it's an enjoyable and soothing approach to engage in self-care at home. Take advantage of natural skincare's advantages and show your face the respect and care it deserves. Keep in mind that always conduct a patch test on a tiny patch of skin to check for allergies to any of the substances,” concludes Ruchita.

