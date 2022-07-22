Dia Mirza paints Instagram red in a stunning dress. Pictures inside

Dia Mirza is painting the town red with her recent pictures. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Dia believes in the power of sustainability, and sometimes that makes it to her wardrobe as well. Dia is often spotted wearing sustainable outfits and speaking of the need of a sustainable environment in order to have a healthier world to live in. Dia's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries. Be it the six yards of grace or an ethnic ensemble or showing us how it's done in a casual attire, Dia never fails to set the fashion bar higher for us to conquer.

Dia, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and painted Instagram in shades of red. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Gauri and Nainika and picked a red attire for the cameras. Dia decked up in a stunning red dress featuring a plunging neckline and full sleeves with dramatic shoulders. The dress also featured a wrap-around detailing below the waist. To the knee-length dress, Dia added golden stilettoes and gave it a more colourful look. "Paint it red," Dia wrote in the caption – she did exactly that with the pictures. Take a look:

Dia further accessorised her look for the day in golden ear studs from the shelves of Viange. Styled by hairstylist Madhav, Dia wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she looked stunning as ever. Assisted by fashion stylist Theia Tekchandaney, Dia opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Dia made fashion traffic come to a standstill.

