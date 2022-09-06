Diana Penty makes weekday brighter with classic white and denim combo

Diana Penty's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to stand out in her pictures. The actor's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From ethnic attires to casual ensembles to showing us how to blend style and comfort together into stunning attires, Diana's Instagram profile is replete with such fashion inspo. For Diana, the classic combo of white and denims never goes out of style – well, for us too. Diana loves this combination a little too much and is often seen exploring this combo in her attires.

The actor shared a fresh set of pictures of herself kickstarting the week on a stylish note. The actor, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself perched up on her couch in the living room and looking as gorgeous as ever. Diana, for the start of the week, drove our blues away in a white cropped top and a pair of blue denims. Diana decked up in a sleeveless white cropped top featuring a cut out detail at the neckline. It also featured a slip detail in one of the shoulders. Diana teamed it with a pair of blue denims, distressed in places. On a couch detailed in monochrome printed cushions with embroidery details, Diana chilled and posed for the cameras. "Couch potato," Diana referred to herself. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Diana's post was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and friends. Athiya Shetty, Diana's friend and colleague from the film industry, dropped a red heart emoticon in the caption. Diana wore her tresses open in messy straight locks as she posed for the pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Diana looked super stunning.

