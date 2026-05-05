Did you know the dreamlike 'made in India' Met Gala 2026 carpet was created in Kerala by 500 artisans in 90 days?

While the world’s eyes were fixed on the avant-garde silhouettes and 'Costume Art' couture of Met Gala 2026, a quiet revolution in sustainability and craftsmanship was unfolding right beneath the feet of the A-list. For the fourth year, the carpet of fashion’s biggest night was laid by Neytt by Extraweave, a design house based in Cherthala, Kerala. Also see | 7 Indians who stunned at the Met Gala 2026 carpet: Karan Johar to Isha Ambani to a literal Indian princess

Neytt crafted a stunning carpet for Met Gala 2026. (Instagram/ thetopoi)

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The 2026 carpet — a sprawling, garden-inspired masterpiece — wasn't just a floor covering; it was a feat of Indian engineering and artisanal skill and reportedly spanned over 6,800 square metres.

The anatomy of the garden path at Met Gala 2026

As per a May 4 The Nod report, designed in collaboration with event visionary Raul Avila, and the creative minds of Baz Luhrmann and Derek McLane, the 2026 carpet served as the literal 'ground' for the event's romantic, dreamlike atmosphere — it was made from hand-sorted natural sisal fibre sourced from Madagascar.

It reportedly featured a refined boucle construction that balances high-fashion aesthetics with the durability needed to withstand hundreds of stars, including the Kardashians, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Isha Ambani. The base was a soft, off-white, meticulously painted to mimic a weathered stone pathway, complete with realistic patches of mossy green.

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Beyonce arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (AFP)

{{^usCountry}} By the numbers: a massive operation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Getting the carpet from the backwaters of Alleppey to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art was no small task. Per The Nod, 'around 400 to 500 artisans worked on the carpet over 90 days, moving through different stages of production to get it just right'. The team reportedly produced 57 rolls, each measuring 4 x 30 metres, covering a total of 6,840 square metres, which were then shipped to New York for Met Gala 2026. A legacy of excellence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Getting the carpet from the backwaters of Alleppey to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art was no small task. Per The Nod, 'around 400 to 500 artisans worked on the carpet over 90 days, moving through different stages of production to get it just right'. The team reportedly produced 57 rolls, each measuring 4 x 30 metres, covering a total of 6,840 square metres, which were then shipped to New York for Met Gala 2026. A legacy of excellence {{/usCountry}}

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This isn't Neytt’s first time on the global stage. The brand has become a staple of the Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala, consistently proving that traditional Indian weaving techniques have a place at the pinnacle of modern design.

In 2022, the brand created a bold red-and-blue striped carpet for In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The 2023 carpet was a collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the Karl Lagerfeld tribute. In 2025, they created a deep blue natural-fibre base featuring hand-painted narcissus flowers.

"From the very beginning, everyone knew it was for the Met Gala," founder Sivan Santosh told The Nod about the 2026 carpet. "People are very excited… they want to make it better every year. The rug is what elevates whatever else is in the space," he added.

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As the brand expands its footprint with a new flagship store in New Delhi’s Sultanpur, its continued presence at Met Gala serves as a powerful reminder: the next time you see a celebrity glammed up on the Met steps, the soul of that moment might just be 'made in India'.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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