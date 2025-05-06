Met Gala 2025's 'fabulous' blue carpet was made by this Kerala brand from Alleppey: 'Incredibly proud'

Met Gala 2025 saw a bevvy of Indians making a mark with their looks — be it Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, or Diljit Dosanjh and Isha Ambani. But did you know the unique blue carpet at Met Gala 2025 was made by an Indian designer label? The elegant 'Met Gala rug', adorned with floral patterns, was woven by Neytt, a Kerala-based brand, located in Alleppey. Also read | 8 most luxurious things seen at Met Gala: Anne Hathaway's jaw-dropping necklace to A$AP Rocky's umbrella with diamonds Met Gala 2025's blue carpet has an India connection, and no, we are not talking about Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited debut at the event. X/MIUCClAMUSE and AFP)

All about Met Gala 2025's blue carpet

The carpet had a deep royal blue colour that provided a regal backdrop for stars from around the world. Delicate golden daffodils adorned the carpet, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video of how this year's Met Gala carpet was made, the brand shared a video on Instagram on May 6, and wrote in the caption, “No big deal — just our rug at The Met, again! We’re incredibly proud to have provided the Met Gala carpet for the THIRD time. A truly special moment for our country. Huge thanks to our phenomenal team — the real heroes behind the scenes — who brought it all to life.”

Take a look:

‘You guys are doing Kerala so, so proud’

The video showed how the process required great skill, patience, and attention to detail, resulting in a beautiful piece of art. Neytt's involvement in creating the Met Gala carpet showcased the brand's expertise in weaving beautiful and intricate designs, and many on social media said it was wonderful to see Indian craftsmanship getting global recognition.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user said, “You guys are doing Kerala so, so proud. Keep up the good work guys. Indeed a 'blue carpet' moment for all Malayalees across the globe.” Another said, “Yay! Big congratulations! And thanks for showing us how this magic happens.”

Reacting to the blue carpet, an X user wrote, “And we have our first look at the Met Gala carpet and it’s absolutely fabulous.” Another said, “By far the best-dressed thing so far!”

Know more about the brand behind Met Gala rug

Interestingly, Neytt (Neytt by Extraweave), which is known for weaving sustainable carpets and rugs, was involved in creating a carpet for the event not just this year but in 2023 as well. In a May 3, 2023 interview with Vogue India, Sivan Santhosh, founder of Neytt by Extraweave talked about the design house and their carpet that made its way to the Met Gala in 2023.

“We are a company with 106 years of experience in the weaving field. The parent company was founded by my grandfather in 1917. While Extraweave was founded by my father in 2000... through Neytt we wanted to create an exclusive sustainable space using exotic raw materials such as sisal, lyocell, and linen to name a few. Our aim is to revolutionise how premium lifestyle floor coverings have been explored till now,” he said about the brand that he co-founded along with his wife, Nimisha.

Recalling how they made it to the Met Gala after having their rugs be used in the White House for a special event during the visit of a head of state, and working with brands like Ralph Lauren Homes and IKEA, he said, “We collaborated with one of our customers called Fibre Works in the United States. They are renowned for doing many high-end projects in the States. They wanted this specific rug to be made through us using Sisal fibre... Fiber Works connected us with the Met Gala team, and we worked closely with them. We were asked to make 58 rolls, 30 m by 4 m which is 6950 sq. metres. It took us 60 days to make the 2023 Met Gala carpet. And finally, we sent it to New York for designing."