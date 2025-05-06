8 most luxurious things seen at Met Gala: Anne Hathaway's jaw-dropping necklace to A$AP Rocky's umbrella with diamonds
These luxurious looks showcase the extravagance and glamour of the Met Gala: Don't miss Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani and Anne Hathaway's high-end jewellery.
Want to see the most standout pieces from Met Gala 2025? This year's Met Gala was filled with luxurious looks, and some of the most stunning ones included A$AP Rocky's diamond-incrusted umbrella – not to forget the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Isha Ambani making a statement with their can't-miss jewellery. Also read | Not Shah Rukh Khan or Kiara Advani, fans hail Priyanka Chopra as 'only Indian celeb who got the Met Gala theme right'
A$AP Rocky's luxurious umbrella
Rapper A$AP Rocky strutted down the Met Gala blue carpet in a classic black suit, a jacket and a bunch of shimmering accessories, including a Briony Raymond customised umbrella covered in 90-carat diamonds.
Priyanka Chopra's 'emerald brick'
Priyanka Chopra stunned at the 2025 Met Gala in a custom polka-dot outfit designed by Olivier Rousteing. She paired it with a striking emerald and diamond statement necklace by Bulgari. Click here to know more about it.
Anne Hathaway's jaw-dropping Bulgari necklace
Anne Hathaway's Met Gala look showcased a stunning Bulgari necklace that complemented her elegant Carolina Herrera look. Her necklace featured a sugarloaf sapphire in white gold with diamonds.
Shah Rukh Khan's massive 'K' pendant
He wore a crystal-studded 'K' pendant as part of his regal outfit designed by Sabyasachi. The 'K' necklace was complemented by a bold 'SRK' choker, layered chains, rings, and a diamond-encrusted star lapel pin. Click here to know more about his look, and how fans reacted to it.
Demi Moore's sculptural gown
Demi Moore's jet-black gown with vertical white stripes was a masterpiece designed by Thom Browne featuring an architectural silhouette mirroring the shape of an oversized tie. The intricately crafted piece made Demi a standout. Click here for more information on her look.
Isha Ambani's Ocean's 8 necklace
She wore a stunning layered pearl and diamond necklace, the Toussaint necklace, inspired by the Maharaja of Nawanagar. Cartier reimagined this piece and featured it in the movie Ocean's 8. Click here to know more about it.
Diljit Dosanjh's necklaces steal the show
Diljit wore stunning jewellery that complemented his regal Punjabi attire, including a historic diamond necklace originally crafted by Cartier in 1928 for the Maharaja of Patiala. Diljit also layered pearl and emerald necklaces to add to his majestic appearance. Click here to know more about his debut Met Gala look.
Lupita Nyong'o's powder blue suit with wings
Her Met Gala look was a stunning pale blue Chanel suit. It came with a matching hat and floating transparent cape, perfectly capturing the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Met Gala 2025 theme and adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the overall look.
