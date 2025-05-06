8 most luxurious things seen at Met Gala: Anne Hathaway's jaw-dropping necklace to A$AP Rocky's umbrella with diamonds

Want to see the most standout pieces from Met Gala 2025? This year's Met Gala was filled with luxurious looks, and some of the most stunning ones included A$AP Rocky's diamond-incrusted umbrella – not to forget the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Isha Ambani making a statement with their can't-miss jewellery. Also read | Not Shah Rukh Khan or Kiara Advani, fans hail Priyanka Chopra as 'only Indian celeb who got the Met Gala theme right' Anne Hathaway, Isha Ambani, A$AP Rocky and more celebrity looks that stood out at Met Gala 2025. (Agencies)

A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala in New York City.(AFP)

A$AP Rocky's luxurious umbrella

Rapper A$AP Rocky strutted down the Met Gala blue carpet in a classic black suit, a jacket and a bunch of shimmering accessories, including a Briony Raymond customised umbrella covered in 90-carat diamonds.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pose during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.(REUTERS)

Priyanka Chopra's 'emerald brick'

Priyanka Chopra stunned at the 2025 Met Gala in a custom polka-dot outfit designed by Olivier Rousteing. She paired it with a striking emerald and diamond statement necklace by Bulgari. Click here to know more about it.

Anne Hathaway arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.(AFP)

Anne Hathaway's jaw-dropping Bulgari necklace

Anne Hathaway's Met Gala look showcased a stunning Bulgari necklace that complemented her elegant Carolina Herrera look. Her necklace featured a sugarloaf sapphire in white gold with diamonds.

Shah Rukh Khan attends the 2025 Met Gala.(Getty Images via AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan's massive 'K' pendant

He wore a crystal-studded 'K' pendant as part of his regal outfit designed by Sabyasachi. The 'K' necklace was complemented by a bold 'SRK' choker, layered chains, rings, and a diamond-encrusted star lapel pin. Click here to know more about his look, and how fans reacted to it.

Demi Moore arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.(AFP)

Demi Moore's sculptural gown

Demi Moore's jet-black gown with vertical white stripes was a masterpiece designed by Thom Browne featuring an architectural silhouette mirroring the shape of an oversized tie. The intricately crafted piece made Demi a standout. Click here for more information on her look.

Isha Ambani attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York.(AFP)

Isha Ambani's Ocean's 8 necklace

She wore a stunning layered pearl and diamond necklace, the Toussaint necklace, inspired by the Maharaja of Nawanagar. Cartier reimagined this piece and featured it in the movie Ocean's 8. Click here to know more about it.

Diljit Dosanjh attends the 2025 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.(AFP)

Diljit Dosanjh's necklaces steal the show

Diljit wore stunning jewellery that complemented his regal Punjabi attire, including a historic diamond necklace originally crafted by Cartier in 1928 for the Maharaja of Patiala. Diljit also layered pearl and emerald necklaces to add to his majestic appearance. Click here to know more about his debut Met Gala look.

Lupita Nyong'o attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.(AP)

Lupita Nyong'o's powder blue suit with wings

Her Met Gala look was a stunning pale blue Chanel suit. It came with a matching hat and floating transparent cape, perfectly capturing the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Met Gala 2025 theme and adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the overall look.