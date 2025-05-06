‘World’s most beautiful woman' Demi Moore brings the drama at Met Gala with huge neck tie dress

The Met Gala 2025 was a star-studded affair. Several celebrities and stars from across the world attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5. However if there was one star who caught attention out of the crowd of tailoured suits, it was actor Demi Moore, who wore a larger-than-life neck tide dress for the biggest fashion event of the year. (Also red: 'Shah Rukh Khan's personality is saving this outfit': Fans not impressed with superstar's Met Gala debut look) Demi Moore at the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. (AFP)

Demi's Met Gala outfit

Demi's outfit was made to look like a men's tie, with the knot placed in an oversized circle over her head. The portion of the skirt resembled the neck. As per Vogue, the outfit featured “over 1,400,000 beads—including 22,000 pieces of black rectangle sequins, 103,500 pieces of black cut beads, and 1,093,500 pieces of black bugle beads.” Moreover, the outfit even took over 7,600 hours to make.

Demi Moore at the gala.(AFP)

The Met Gala theme

The actor's outfit was an inspired take on the theme of the event. The theme for 2025 was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which has been inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will feature a range of garments, paintings, photographs, and more, exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism.

Sydney Sweeney, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, Jeremy Allen White, Cardi B, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny and more stars were in attendance at the event.

Last month, Demi was named as one of the honorees on TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list of 2025. The actor was last seen in the body horror film The Substance, which fetched her some of the best reviews of her career. She won the Golden Globe, SAG award and was nominated for an Oscar for the performance in the Coralie Fargeat directorial.

She was also crowned the Most Beautiful Woman in the World by People magazine.