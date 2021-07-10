Diipa Khosla's Cannes red carpet gown pays ode to motherhood with breast pumps

Social media influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla recently made a strong statement with her outfit at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet sporting breast pumps over the black tube of her gown with a huge yellow tulle skirt. Sharing images of herself in the statement ensemble, the influencer and TedX speaker who had made it twice to the Most Influential Indian list shared what being a mother truly means to her.

Sharing pictures of herself, Diipa wrote, in the caption, "What does being a ‘mother’ truly mean? To me, being a mother means more than giving birth to a child. Being a mother means loving and knowing a soul before you can even see it. It’s being the dependent to someone you guide through life. Being a mother means taking responsibility for the one you’ve brought into this world, showering them with endless care and love throughout their life."

She then went on to ask what "does being a ‘mother’ truly NOT mean?" to which she answered, "Being a mother does NOT mean that you are now the target to everybody and anybody’s scrutiny. How many times do we as mothers hear “ you’re doing this wrong!” or “how can you do this to your child?!” ? Whether it be opinions shared from family, friends, or strangers; the judgement is still unapologetic and burdensome on new or experienced mothers."

The Instagram influencer went on to add, "There is no rule book to motherhood, it takes experience and learning to understand the ins and outs of what is appropriate for YOU as a mother and not anybody else. Being a new-mom holds enough self-judgement as there is constant worry if your actions are right."





Continuing, "I chose to shed light on this topic due to the countless messages or comments from people who’ve questioned and judged my decisions as a mother - An issue I’m certain that most women endure on social media."

Diipa also stressed on the importance of women having autonomy of their own body's, writing, "Whether I choose to breastfeed my daughter or not, should not be the subject of anybody’s conversation. There are countless concerns that go into breastfeeding, it simply doesn’t work for all mothers, something that no mother should be judged for online or off. In response to the frequently asked question, I’ve decided on supplementing at this stage ( a combination of both breastfeeding and using a formula). Moreover, while I’m away for a two-day business trip, I prepared for my absence by breast-pumping multiple times prior to my departure."

She concluded, "This is just a reminder that online personalities are human as well, where life and feelings lay behind a screen. I kindly ask that you withhold judgmental remarks regarding any mother who is on this beautiful journey of motherhood. As much as the concern is appreciated, it is a personal journey between mother and child and should be treated as such."

