Internet calls Disha Patani 'Aafat' as she drops pictures in a gorgeous silver saree and bralette: Check it out inside

Actor Disha Patani's sartorial choices are not for the faint-hearted. Disha loves risqué styles for her wardrobe and serves each look with equal panache. The star's latest look for a photoshoot and her several other past appearances on the red carpet back our claim. She draped herself in a heavily-embellished silver saree and styled it with a bralette-style blouse for the pictures. Fans loved the images and called her 'Aafat' in the comments. Scroll through to check it out.

Fans love Disha Patani's latest photoshoot

Disha Patani drops pictures of herself in a silver saree and bralette blouse. ( Instagram)

After Disha Patani shared pictures from her latest photoshoot in the silver saree and bralette on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with praise. Her best friend, Mouni Roy, called her "Bellissima", meaning very beautiful, in the comments. A fan wrote, "Aafat." Another commented, "Such a gorgeous energy." A user wrote, "Bhartiya naari in a saree = Gorgeous." Check out Disha's pictures in the six yards below and read our download on her look.

Disha Patani's saree look decoded

Disha Patani draped herself in a silver-coloured saree - from the shelves of the designer label Ritika Nirchandani - for a photoshoot. Disha's pre-draped number features lace-embroidered borders, sequin and beaded embellishments, intricate thread embroidery, pleats on the front, pallu draped elegantly on the shoulder and forming a train on the back, and a scalloped hem.

Disha paired the saree with a matching silver sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V neckline, an asymmetric midriff-baring hem, sequin and bead decorations, and a fitted silhouette.

Disha accessorised the pre-draped saree with sleek silver bracelets and jhumkis. Lastly, she chose side-parted open locks with heavily curled ends, darkened brows, shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, a dewy base, rouged cheekbones, and beaming highlighter.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Disha will be next seen in Yodha, co-starring Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She also has a Tamil film, Kanguva, and Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.