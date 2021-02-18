Disha Patani flaunts toned midriff in teal lehenga, Krishna Shroff says on point
- Disha Patani was recently snapped attending a friend's wedding in a gorgeous teal lehenga worth ₹79,000. The actor also flaunted her makeup skills and we are in awe.
We don’t often get to see Disha Patani in Indian wear, but when the actor does step out in traditional clothes, she looks ethereal. For a recent wedding that the Bharat actor attended, she wore beautiful lehenga and made our jaws hit the floor.
For the wedding ceremony of her friend, Disha wore a three-piece lehenga-choli set in a rather out-of-the-box colour. She opted for a teal lehenga that had intricate floral print in white all over. The organza and silk skirt was teamed with a golden embroidered choli that had mirror work on it. Disha flaunted her enviable curves in the attire. She completed the outfit with a sheer teal dupatta that was adorned with embroidery on the borders and cowrie shell detailing.
The 28-year-old completed the look by stepping into a pair of golden mojaris and accessorised the outfit with a gold and pearl choker necklace which was paired with a couple of gold bangles and matching earrings. She flaunted her makeup skills in the pictures as well. Disha’s glam featured a thin eyeliner, mascara-clad lashes teamed with shimmery eyeshadow, glossy nude lip and lots of highlighter. She even slightly curled her hair and left then open in side-parting. The actor shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "hair and makeup by ME styling @aasthasharma @arpitamehtaofficial (sic).”
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna also loved Disha's hair and felt they were on point.
Coming back to the eccentric lehenga set. Disha’s outfit is by the designer Arpita Mehta and is worth ₹79,000.
Check out some of the other times, Disha Patani was snapped wearing a traditional attire:
On the work front, Disha was last seen in the film Malang. The movie that released in 2020 had Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles along with her. She has completed the shooting of Radhe in which Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan. Her upcoming projects also include KTina.
