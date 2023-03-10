Disha Patani, Mouni Roy pose in matching ensembles, against stunning backdrop

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are absolute fashionistas. The actors keep slaying fashion goals like divas with snippets from their fashion diaries on their respective Instagram handles on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to festive attires to showing us how to rock a look in six yards of grace, Disha and Mouni keep inspiring their fans to upgrade their fashion game. Disha and Mouni recently flew to Florida and gave us all kinds of friendship goals. The actors posed together by the balcony overlooking a swimming pool and a stunning sunset. Mouni and Disha decked up in matching ensembles as they rocked the look together.

Disha looked pretty as usual in a cropped top and a pair of satin joggers. Disha decked up in a maroon cropped top featuring a closed neckline and full sleeves and body-hugging details. Showing off her midriff, she further teamed it with a pair of white satin joggers featuring printed details in shades of blue, yellow and red. In white shoes, Disha posed with Mouni and gave us fresh fashion goals.

Mouni, on the other hand, looked casual in a white cropped tank top with a plunging neckline and midriff-baring details. She further teamed it with a pair of khaki cotton joggers. The ensemble hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. "Of sonnets and sunsets," Mouni captioned her pictures. Take a look at their pictures together here:

Disha further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek silver chain with a minimal silver pendant and a black sling bag on her one shoulder as she held Mouni and posed with her. Mouni wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. "Hot," commented Disha on the pictures and added multiple fire emoticons. In minimal makeup, Mouni and Disha rocked the look to perfection as they gave us major fashion goals to refer to.

