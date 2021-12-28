Disha Patani sets Maldives on fire in red string bikini after Yodha shoot wrap

String bikinis have undoubtedly been the top swimwear trends of 2021 and Bollywood actor Disha Patani set fans on frenzy as she too donned a red printed one in recent picture from the Maldives. Flying off to the island nation for a steamy unwinding session after wrapping up Yodha shoot with actor Sidharth Malhotra, Disha flaunted a killer summer body and her swimwear fashion in the red string bikini has us hooked.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a sneak-peek of her tropical vacay as she put her sartorial foot forward. The picture featured Disha posing in the backdrop of the setting sun while donning a halter-neck bikini top that came in red base and sported black and brown prints all over.

It was teamed with a sultry bikini bottom that came with several tie details at the back. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Disha amplified the glam quotient with a dab of maroon lipstick and a dewy makeup look.

Walking barefoot on the wooden plank, Disha struck a sizzling pose for the camera and the Internet was on fire. She simply captioned the picture with a beach emoji.

Some of the popular colours for summer 2021, especially in swimsuits, were neon, hot pink, tangerine, lime green, bright teal and fluorescent shades. The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 included neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts.

Disha Patani's latest bikini picture makes us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe now as the string bikini looks like the perfect attire for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. On another note, from underwater hotels to overwater private bungalows, the Maldives hosts travellers in nothing short of a paradise and is mostly isolated which attracts travellers looking for some peace away from the hustle bustle of metropolitan life.

Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas. Be its picture-perfect private villas extending to alabaster white sand beaches or swings suspended over turquoise blue waters that overlook sunsets dipping into the horizon, everything about the Maldives pulls at our heart strings and Disha’s latest pictures from there are nothing short of a visual treat that are giving us serious travel FOMO as we tackle work-from-home while wishing for a similar exotic escapism.

