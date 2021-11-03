Diwali 2021: Sanya Malhotra in black lehenga convinces us to ditch traditional colours this Diwali

Actor Sanya Malhotra is busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, but not without delighting her fans with back-to-back stunning neo-traditional ensembles. The star emulated the quintessential Indian woman in her latest promotional look, wearing a black embroidered lehenga set. Her all-black attire is perfect for your Diwali wardrobe.

Sanya convinced us to ditch the traditional colours this Diwali and pick a black ensemble for the festivities. She slipped into a black printed lehenga and sleeveless blouse set for the promotions of Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dasani. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sanya wrote, "3 days to go!"

The lehenga set is from the shelves of designer JJ Valaya's clothing label. Sanya teamed it with accessories from Kohar by Kanika. Scroll ahead to see pictures of the actor in the lehenga set and know how she styled the black look.

The black lehenga comes adorned with white patterns, a gold patti border, and intricate embroidery on the waistline. The A-line silhouette added a touch of elegance to Sanya's look.

The Badhaai Ho actor wore the lehenga with a sleeveless black blouse featuring a plunging V neckline, beaded embellishments on the hem, gold brocade embroidery, and threadwork. A sheer dupatta with gold patti borders and sequinned work completed the all-black ensemble.

Sanya wore the neo-traditional lehenga set with a traditional silver choker necklace, matching oxidised silver earrings, a statement ring, a dainty nath, and a chunky bracelet. The actor's beauty picks include half-tied curly tresses, black bindi, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya is currently busy promoting Meenakshi Sundareshwar. It is all set to release on Netflix on November 5. Karan Johar's banner Dharmatic Entertainment is producing the film, directed and co-written by Vivek Soni.

