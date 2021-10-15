Dussehra 2021: Sara Ali Khan sets festive fashion goals in a pink and silver traditional attire

The Navratri is here, and the tinsel town celebrities are basking in the festive vibes. The nine-day festival dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga kickstarted on October 7 and has been going on till October 15.

As we near the last day of the Navratri celebrations for this year, the celebrities have some warm wishes to make for their Instagram family. On Friday, Sara Ali Khan decked up in a gorgeous traditional attire and wished her fans a warm Dussehra.

In a pink and silver traditional attire, Sara posed beside an idol of goddess Durga and she looked every bit stunning in the ensemble. The pink kurta is teamed with a flowy skirt of the same colour. The soft pink sits on her perfectly and sets major festive fashion goals for us.

Sara posed in an indoor setup with a puja pandal. The pandal adorned the idol of goddess Durga in the middle and can be seen decorated with a lot of flowers, idols of other gods and goddess, brass plates and decorative items made of styrofoam.

Take a look at her picture here:

Sara accompanied her picture with a heartfelt wish for her Instagram family. She wrote, “Wishing everyone peace, fulfilment, abundance and good health. May this Dussehra dispel all gloom, misery and hardships and allow good to prevail and triumph over all evil.” An excerpt of her post was also written in Hindi where she wished Vijaya Dashami to her fans.

Sara accessorised her Dussehra look with dangling statement earrings. She left her long straight tresses open around her shoulders with a middle part and posed beside the idol of goddess Durga. She opted for minimal makeup – nude dash of eyeshadow, soft pink lipstick and drawn eyebrows.

Sara Ali Khan’s picture is setting major goals for us on how to deck ourselves in pastel colours for festivals and how to accessorise our look with minimal ornaments.

