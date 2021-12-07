Esha Gupta flaunts her hourglass figure in black strapless dress with thigh-slit and we are obsessed: Pics inside

Actor Esha Gupta is ready to take the internet by storm with her latest pictures in a sizzling all-black dress she wore for attending an event. The ensemble is a perfect red carpet look that transformed the star into a breathtaking diva.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Esha took to Instagram to share photos of herself slaying a smoking hot all-black look. She wore a strapless black dress for the photoshoot and paired it with glam accessories and an oversized blazer. The star posted the pictures with just a black heart emoticon as the caption.

Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi styled the actor's look. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing labels House Of CB and Antithesis. If you wish to see Esha's photos and find out how she styled the glamorous date-night look, then keep scrolling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Esha Gupta in nude bralette and waist-high slit skirt set is ravishing, see pics

The strapless black dress, in velvet fabric, comes with a low cut sweetheart neckline which flashed a hint of Esha's cleavage. The figure-hugging silhouette of the dress accentuated the star's hourglass frame.

A few other details, like the gathered front on the skirt and the risqué thigh-baring slit, added a sensuous vibe to the ensemble. In the end, an oversized black blazer with notch lapel collars, draped on the shoulders, completed the ensemble.

Esha Gupta in a strapless black dress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Esha wore the stunning dress with black strappy peep-toe sandals and a wine red top handle bag. She also wore glittery jewels with the look, including an emerald and stone adorned ring and chandelier-style earrings.

Esha Gupta pairs her chic dress with blazer and a top handle bag.

Esha left her super silky tresses open in an ultra-glamorous centre-parted sleek hairdo. Nude pink lips, rosy blush on the cheeks, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and subtle eye shadow rounded off the glam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of Esha's ensemble? As for us, we are obsessed with this look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON