Esha Gupta’s pastel lehenga is meant to be bookmarked for all festivals

Esha Gupta is on a spree of sharing snippets from her well-dressed diaries. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with glimpses of her wardrobe. Esha basked in the festivities of Navratri with the whole country in style. Navratri, the ten-day festival – was celebrated for this year from September 26 to October 5. During this time, Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga is worshipped to seek her blessings for family. Navratri-special fashion is also note-worthy. People deck up in shimmery and sequined attires, ethnic ensembles are the go-to outfits for the season. From lehengas to salwar suits to the six yards of grace, ethnic goals are set by the Bollywood celebrities on a regular basis with their Navratri looks.

Esha Gupta is also setting the festive mood on Instagram. The actor shared a set of pictures of herself from an event that she attended a day back. For the pictures, Esha basked in the festive vibe in a stunning lehenga. Esha played muse to fashion designer Mrunalini Rao and picked the pastel pink lehenga from the shelves of the designer. Esha looked pretty as ever in a sequined pastel pink blouse with a plunging neckline and sleeveless details. She further teamed it with a long and flowy pastel pink skirt with silver sequin details throughout. Esha added more drama to her look with a pastel pink silk dupatta with stone-studded and sequin details at the borders.

In silver neck choker, silver statement earrings, bracelet and rings from the shelves of Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, Esha further accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Chandini Whabi, Esha wore her tresses open with a part tied back and styled with a silver brooch. Assisted by makeup artist Billy Manik, Esha decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small silver bindi.

