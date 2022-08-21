Esha Gupta, in a bridal ensemble, speaks of her 'three favourite colors'

Esha Gupta is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Esha's fashion game is getting better by the day and we are always referring to her looks when we need to upgrade our fashion diaries. Esha's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion photoshoots and they always manage to serve us with fresh fashion inspo. Esha can deck up in ethnic as well as casual or formal attires with equal sass and style. The actor effortlessly blends style and comfort into trendy attires and places the fashion bar higher for us to conquer with every post.

Esha, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself decked up as a modern-day bride. The pictures are from a photoshoot done for a wedding magazine. In the pictures, Esha can be seen looking surreal as ever in a lavender lehenga as she posed as a stunning bride and dropped major cues of bridal fashion for all the upcoming brides to refer to. Esha played muse to fashion designer House of Surya and picked the lavender lehenga from the shelves of the designer house. Esha decked up in a lavender blouse with a sweetheart neckline and short sleeves. The blouse featured a plunging neckline and intricate embroidery work in lavender resham threads. Esha further teamed the blouse with a long flowy lavender skirt that came detailed in lavender resham thread work and lavender zari work. The actor added more ethnic vibes to her look with a lavender dupatta intricately lined in lavender zari at the borders.

With the pictures, Esha spoke about her three favourite colours, and they are - " Shimmery, shiny, and sparkly." Take a look at her pictures here.

Esha further accessorised her look for the day in a statement golden maang tikka and a statement neck choker detailed in emerald and lavender stones from the shelves of Rare Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Shreya Shorewala, Esha wore her tresses open in messy straight locks with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant, Esha decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.