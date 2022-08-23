Esha Gupta’s ‘casual Tuesday’ features a stunning black dress. See what she wore

Esha Gupta’s sense of sartorial fashion always manages to capture our hearts. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion photoshoots and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to blend sass, style and comfort so effortlessly in attires. Esha can do it all – from ethnic ensembles to casual attires to formal outfits. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us, one post at a time, on her Instagram profile.

Esha, on Tuesday, drove our midweek blues far away with a picture of herself looking absolutely ravishing in her casual attire. Tuesdays are for casual ensembles and Esha decked up in one and slayed fashion goals like a diva. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Zabella and picked a black dress from the shelves of the designer house. Esha's black dress came with closed neckline and long fluffy sleeves. The dress also featured pleated details above the waist, before cascading to midriff-baring waistline, held in place with a black belt of sorts. The dress further featured frill details in layers below the waist. The black dress came intricately printed in minimal white patterns throughout. “Casual Tuesdays,” Esha captioned her picture. Take a look:

In black shiny pumps from the shelves of Louis Vuitton, Esha further accessorised her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part as she looked away from the camera in the indoor photoshoot. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her casual look. In black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Esha looked fashion-ready.